TRS MLA S Ramalingareddy passes away after prolonged illness

The 59-year-old Dubbak MLA had been admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology last week owing to ill health.

TRS Dubbak MLA Solipeta Ramalingareddy (59) died in the early hours of Thursday, while availing treatment for a leg infection at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The four-time legislator had a prolonged illness, and was admitted to the Asian Institute of Gastroenterology last week owing to ill health, according to reports.

Ramalingareddy is survived by wife Sujatha Reddy, son Satish Reddy and daughter Udayasri.

The MLA passed away at around 1.40 am, after reportedly suffering a heart stroke. The MLA's mortal remains have been shifted to his residence in Chittapur, Dubbak mandal, where his last rites would be held.

Earlier this week, Ministers Harish Rao and Eatala Rajender had visited the hospital to check on Ramalingareddyâ€™s health.

Family members of the late MLA are in shock and have expressed grief as he was showing signs of his health stabilizing. Several TRS leaders mourned the death of their colleague and recalled his public services and his role in the Telangana statehood agitation.

The late MLA was a journalist before he entered politics. He was first elected as the legislative representative of Dubbak in 2004. In the 2008 bye-election, he was re-elected. After losing the elections in 2009, he won consecutive terms as MLA in 2014 and 2018.

Reacting to their party member's demise, the TRS party said, "As an activist, legislator and journalist his services to the people are indefinable. His demise is irreplaceable. We offer our condolences while praying peace for his soul."

Earlier this week, Sunnam Rajaiah, another public representative and former CPI (M) MLA of Bhadrachalam passed away. Rajaiah had tested positive for coronavirus. The senior communist leader was a three-time legislator, who had won as Bhadrachalam MLA in 1999, 2004 and 2014.

Several leaders including Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR) and his Andhra counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan had expressed their condolences over the demise of Rajaiah.