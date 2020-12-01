TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passes away at 64

The MLA was availing treatment for the past few days and died reportedly due to cardiac arrest.

news Death

TRS MLA Nomula Narsimhaiah passed away on Tuesday reportedly due to cardiac arrest. He was 64. The Nagarjuna Sagar legislator was availing treatment for the past few days and died in the hospital.

This is the second TRS MLA to die in a short span. A couple of months ago, Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy had succumbed to prolonged illness.

Narsimhaiah emerged as a giant-slayer in the 2018 Assembly elections, when he defeated seven-time MLA and the then Leader of Opposition K Jana Reddy with a majority of 7,774 votes. In the polling, Narsimhaiah secured 83,653 votes while Jana Reddy got 75,879 votes.

Expressing his condolences, his colleague and Minister, T Harish Rao tweeted, “The sudden death of Nomula Narsimhaiah is extremely unfortunate. His entire life he fought for the people. He lived by the principles he believed in. I express my condolences to his family members.”

The TRS party, through its official Twitter page, said that its working president and Minister K T Rama Rao mourned his death. KTR reportedly said that Narsimhaiah had dedicated his entire life for people’s movement and his death was a deep loss for the party.

Narsimhaiah was previously a member of the CPI (Marxist). He was elected twice as the legislator in 1999 and 2004 from CPI (Marxist). He even contested for the Parliamentary seat in 2009 from Bhuvanagiri, but was defeated. In 2014, he joined the TRS and contested against Jana Reddy unsuccessfully.

With the MLA’s death, the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency would go for a bye-poll. In the recent Dubbaka bye-election, held after Ramalinga Reddy’s death, the BJP emerged victorious by defeating his wife Sujatha with a slim majority of 1000-odd votes.