TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy makes derogatory comments on marginalised castes

The MLA said that "upper castes" are not securing jobs while “others” without merit were getting positions through reservation.

TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy has once again stoked controversy after making degrading statements against marginalised castes on Monday. The Parkal MLA said that the state is being ruined as a result of the lack of merit among government employees in marginalised cates. The MLA said that "upper castes" are not securing jobs while “others” without merit were getting positions.

“It is as if no one other than those with reservations should witness betterments through Ambedkar’s Constitution. I argue that if you get a better position due to reservation, your family should not get it.” He was speaking at the OCs (Open Category) State Maha Garjana meeting in Hanamkonda, organised by the OC Aikya Vedika, and attended by dominant caste groups such as Reddys, Velamas, Brahmins, Vaishyas and Kshatriyas.

The MLA appeared to justify his statement on marginalised castes and merit-based positions, claiming that an officer who was referred to him by a group of Assistant Engineers was allegedly illiterate. He alleged, “I kept him at my office as I spoke to him and I realised he doesn’t even know the alphabet. Whenever he was asked anything, he said he didn’t know. He is a high-ranking official.”

He further alleged, “If we go to any office in the state, all higher officials and district officers (referring to marginalised castes who secure positions through reservations), are the reason behind the state’s ruin.”

The MLA suggested that the Union government consider reviewing the country’s reservation policy. He claimed that his words shouldn’t be considered controversial, but the "consciousness" of the "upper castes."

The Congress has taken severe objection to the MLA’s remarks, demanding a criminal case against him. Congress National Spokesperson Dr Sravan Dasoju urged the Chief Minister and Director General of Police (DGP) to take action against Dharma Reddy's statements. Sravan Dasoju said, "A criminal case should be filed against TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his racist, arrogant and derogatory comments on downtrodden sections."

Criminal case should be filed against #TRS MLA Challa Dharma Reddy for his racist arrogance and derogatory comments on downtrodden sections.. @TelanganaCMO @KTRTRS @TelanganaDGP pic.twitter.com/ISZ3Xu1g4Y — Dr Sravan Dasoju (@sravandasoju) February 1, 2021

The MLA's residence was on Sunday attacked by a group of BJP members for his remarks on the Ram temple in Ayodhya, amid the latter’s fundraising drive for the same. He reportedly questioned the need for money contribution to the Ram temple in Ayodhya when there is a Ram temple in Bhadrachalam. He reportedly said, "We have Lord Rama in Bhadrachalam. Why do we need this Rama (in Ayodhya)?".