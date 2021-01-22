TRS MLA asks people not to donate for Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, BJP leaders protest

MLA K Vidyasagar Rao urged people not to donate money to BJP leaders for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya, but instead build a temple in their village.

Telangana MLA K Vidyasagar Rao’s comments on the BJP’s state-wide fundraising drive for the Ayodhya Ram Mandir has drawn flak from the BJP. The party took objection to the statements by the ruling party MLA, in which he urged people not to donate money to BJP leaders for the Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.

Speaking at a public meeting in his constituency, Vidyasagar said, “Now they’ve started seeking money for construction of Ram Mandir. They’re asking Rs 50 or Rs 100, and since we’re devotees we’re giving. But there’s no need to give. Whoever asks tell them that you’ll construct a Ram temple in your village. Will you go to Uttar Pradesh to see the Ram Mandir there?”

The MLA further stated that the BJP was playing political tricks, saying, “All they know is these tricks and sending messages on WhatsApp. They will create chaos even though everything is fine. Don’t believe such people, we’re all devotees, we all have Ram. In Telangana in every village, every caste has constructed temples for their gods.”

The MLA asked if there was a need to go to Uttar Pradesh when we have temples for all gods in the state.

Soon BJP leaders took exception to the MLA’s comments and sought an explanation from the state government besides calling for a state-wide protest.

BJP state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay questioned why the Telangana Chief Minister donated to the Tirupati temple while asking the MLA to learn about why a temple is being constructed at Ayodhya.

Bandi Sanjay said, “Hindus will construct a temple wherever possible. The MLA should learn history if he doesn’t know or ask his family.”

Alleging that it has become a fashion for the TRS to insult Hindu gods, Bandi Sanjay said, “CM KCR must call upon TRS activists saying that there should be a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, it’s not against any religion.”

Later, the BJP leader urged the cadres to stage protests at the district and mandal headquarters in the state. Party leaders and activists staged sit-in protests at several places in the state demanding an apology from MLA Vidyasagar.

In Jagitial town, several BJP leaders staged a dharna, with activists alleging that Vidyasagar’s comments have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus. In Metpally, the cadres blocked the highway and burnt an effigy of the MLA.

Incidentally, at one point of time, both the TRS and BJP staged counter-protests on the highway in Metpally. Though the local police tried to diffuse the situation, the parties clashed with each other by pushing the barricades and raising slogans against each other.

In Nizamabad, the BJP district president along with party cadres staged a protest and also burnt Vidyasagar’s effigy.

The BJP and its ally organisations are conducting a massive door-to-door fundraising campaign across the districts in the state asking for donations towards the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.