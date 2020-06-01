TRS Minister and Telangana Congress president face off on stage during meeting

Telangana Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee President P Uttam Kumar Reddy had a heated argument at a meeting on Sunday in Nalgonda district.

news Politics

Telangana Power Minister G Jagadish Reddy and Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) President P Uttam Kumar Reddy had a heated argument on stage at a meeting on Sunday in Nalgonda district. The meeting was on the farming strategy as per regulated cultivation policy of the Telangana government.

The incident took place at a meeting called by District Collector Prashanth Jeevan Patil, held at Udayaditya Bhavan on the Collectorate campus.

According to visuals from the meeting, the two political leaders can be seen engaging in a verbal spat on stage, with party cadre and police officials standing behind them. Both the leaders can be seen standing and railing at each other.

When Minister Jagadish Reddy started his speech, claiming that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government is the only party to make full waiver of the farmer loans, the Congress chief took objection, reports The Hindu.

Countering the statement by the Minister, Uttam alleged that not a single rupee has been waived off till date and questioned when the waiver would be implemented. The Member of Parliament from Nalgonda further pointed out that 50% of farmers are yet to get the benefits of the Rythu Bandhu scheme for the concluded season.

According to the media reports, Uttam Reddy has also asked how far was it correct to implement the crop regulation in the rainy season without taking the opinion of farmers of the state.

At this point, the TRS Minister, who is holding the mic, stood up and replied that this (the stage) is neither the Assembly nor the Parliament to debate and ask questions. He then asked Uttam Reddy to maintain the decorum of the meeting.

The meeting was attended by officials and leaders of various parties from Nalgonda Assembly Constituency.

Speaking to the media, Minister Jagadish said that Congress is against the minimum support price for farmers and has become a barrier in the development of the state. The Congress leader accused the TRS leader of indulging in self-praising.