TRS leader booked for putting up Telangana Min Harish Rao flex board in Hyderabad

The posters and flex boards were put up on dividers on a stretch between Narayanguda and Vidyanagar in the city, in violation of rules.

A police case was registered against a local leader of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Srinivas Goud, for putting up flex boards of senior party leader and state Finance Minister T Harish Rao in Hyderabad.

The posters and flex boards were put up on dividers on a stretch between Narayanguda and Vidyanagar in the city, in violation of rules. Srinivas Goud told the police that the posters had been put up to welcome Harish Rao for an event being held in Hyderabad.

The case was registered by the Kacheguda police, based on a complaint filed by anti-corruption activist Vijay Gopal.

Goud was booked under Sections 336 (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 268 ( Public nuisance) of the IPC, besides relevant sections of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and the Telangana State Prohibition of Obscene and Objectionable Posters and Advertisements Act.

Taking to Twitter, Vijay Gopal said, "Let this be a wake up call to all those who are playing with our safety and think that they can do whatever they want. Irresponsible MLAs and MPs will not be tolerated anymore! Behave!"

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has frequently fined several politicians, including TRS leaders, after they have put up banners and flex boards of senior party leaders in the city.

This, after a diktat issued by Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao to the GHMC, to pull down all such posters and levy fines.

In 2017, the minister had declared a "war on posters, flexis, hoardings and banners" erected without permission from the civic body.

The Hyderabad High Court had also taken note of the issue in 2014, and asked the Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments to take steps to remove all unauthorized flex boards, cutouts and statues of political leaders.

Referring to the various cutouts that were displayed in Hyderabad at the time, the court had said that the huge cutouts and flex boards caused an inconvenience to the general public.