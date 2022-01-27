TRS appoints presidents for district units ahead of 2023 polls

This is the first time since the formation of Telangana state in 2014 that the TRS chief has appointed presidents for district units.

news Politics

In a move aimed at strengthening the organisation ahead of next year's Assembly elections, Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) president K Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday, January 26, appointed presidents for the district units of the party. Rao has named party presidents for all 33 districts. This is the first time since the formation of Telangana state in 2014 that the TRS chief has appointed presidents for district units.

Two MPs, 20 MLAs and two MLCs are among those named to head the district units. KCR, as the TRS chief is popularly known, will soon constitute district committees. MP K Prabhakar Reddy has been appointed the TRS president in Siddipet, the native district of KCR. Another MP Maloth Kavita Naik will head the party in Mahabubabad district. The TRS chief also appointed MP B Lingaiah Yadav as the president for party's Suryapet district unit.

Twenty TRS MLAs will lead the district units. Former minister and MLA Jogu Ramanna has been named as the president for Adilabad unit. Maganti Gopinath will head the party's Hyderabad district unit. The appointment of the party's district units by KCR is seen as a move to strengthen the organisation ahead of Assembly elections scheduled to be held towards the end of 2023.

TRS, which completed two decades last year, did not have district presidents since 2014 when Telangana came into being as a new state. The party, which formed the first government in the new state after winning 2014 polls, retained power in 2018 as KCR went for polls six months before they were originally scheduled.