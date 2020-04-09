Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri is facing accusations of having a fake degree after the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) released a response purportedly from a Rajasthan-based university.
Arvind Dharmapuri in his 2019 election affidavit had said that he completed an MA in Political Science from Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth. He won against TRS leader K Kavitha in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.
Responding to the allegations, Arvind said, "It's time to fight against COVID19 by keeping aside politics, TRS social media cell's comments against me are deplorable, BJP social media cell is being run by patriots. If the Chief Minister wants clarification on my education, I will give him my original certificates."
This allegation from the TRS came after the MP made a critical remark against Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR).
Recently, the Chief Minister accused reporters and media outlets of writing “fake news” and stated that “you should get corona. I’m cursing you. Why are they writing like this in such a time (of crisis)?” He was specifically referring to some news reports that claimed there was a shortage of Personnel Protection Equipment (PPE)s. KCR alleged that the reports were false.
Responding to KCR’s statement, Arvind said, "It is your party that is doing death politics. It is your party people who are picking snacks on dead bodies."
"No one will get shaken here if you scare,” he said, using an expletive. “You are neither a dictator nor is this state running under a dictatorship. Nobody should be scared to write and publish the facts. We all stand with you." The MP alleged that KCR’s government was foisting false accusations against BJP cadres for posts on social media.
However, TRS leaders said that the MP's foul language was unacceptable and they were compelled to make a political statement though the TRS leadership had directed them not to discuss politics amidst the pandemic.
BJP MP Arvind— krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) April 8, 2020
Hon'ble CM has asked to refrain from politics during #COVID
but ur foul language on KCR sir compels to expose ur Fraud
This RTI reply by Institution explain MA Pol Sci claimed in ur election affidavit is FAKE,
U hav no ethical right to speak & continue in Politics pic.twitter.com/bRdq5wiZpa
Manne Krishnak told TNM that they were 'compelled' release the letter. "We thought we would not reveal this in the present situation. Being a person who defrauded the system. He has no ethical right to criticise CM and to continue in politics."