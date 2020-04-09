TRS alleges BJP MP faked his degree, MP says ready to produce original certificate

This allegation by the TRS came after the MP made a critical remark against Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

news Controversy

Telangana BJP MP Arvind Dharmapuri is facing accusations of having a fake degree after the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) released a response purportedly from a Rajasthan-based university.



Arvind Dharmapuri in his 2019 election affidavit had said that he completed an MA in Political Science from Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth. He won against TRS leader K Kavitha in Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

TRS leader Manne Krishank on Wednesday said that he had sought a response from the university directorate of Distance Education at Janardan Rai Nagar Rajasthan Vidyapeeth through an RTI application, and he received a reply on February 2.

Speaking to TNM, he said, "We have received a response from the respective institution more than a month ago, which clearly said that he has not passed out in 2018 with an MA Political Science degree under distance mode and he had not even enrolled for the course."



Responding to the allegations, Arvind said, "It's time to fight against COVID19 by keeping aside politics, TRS social media cell's comments against me are deplorable, BJP social media cell is being run by patriots. If the Chief Minister wants clarification on my education, I will give him my original certificates."