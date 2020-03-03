Trivikrama’s ‘Sakuchi’ is based on a real-life incident

The story of this romantic entertainer will reportedly revolve around black magic.

The upcoming Kannada film with the unusual title of Sakuchi is based on a real-life incident, we hear. Reports say that the film’s director Ashok S had experienced some of the incidents shown in the film and has woven it into an interesting tale.

Actor Trivikrama, who made a transition from the small screen to the silver screen, plays the male lead in this romantic entertainer, whose story will revolve around black magic. Model-turned-actor Diana Mary will be seen playing his love interest. Sumana Rao and Manjunath Rao have been roped in to play important roles in this flick.

Sakuchi is bankrolled by Ashwin BC, Madhukar J and Mahaveer under their banner. The film’s technical crew comprises Ganesh Govindaswamy for music and Anand Sundaresha for cinematography. The film is under progress and will hit the marquee in May this year.

Trivikrama’s last film to hit the marquee was Ranganayaki Volume 1: Virginity. Ranganayaki is a classic title picked from the 1980s. The film was released on November 1 last year to coincide with Kannada Rajyotsava Day. Written and directed by Dayal Padmanabhan, the film was produced by SV Narayan under his banner SV Entertainment.

Ranganayaki starred Aditi Prabhudeva, MG Srinivas and Trivikrama in the lead roles. This was Trivikrama’s debut as a lead. The subject, drawn from a rape victim’s case, has been explored in a novel written by the director himself. The film gave a big break to Aditi from doing glamorous characters.

The supporting cast included Lasya Nagraj, Suchendra Prasad and Chakravthy Chandrachud. The score and soundtrack for the film was done by Manikanth Kadri and the cinematography was by Rakesh B with the editing done by Sunil Kashyap HN.

Incidentally, Ranganayaki was the only Kannada film selected for the Panorama Section in the 50th International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

