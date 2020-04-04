Trivikram Srinivas to direct 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' remake ?

The Malayalam movie starred Prithviraj and Biju Menon in the lead roles.

The current COVID 19 situation has forced several filmmakers and actors to change their schedules. According to reports, the lockdown will play a major factor in RRR’s release date. Director SS Rajamouli had planned it as a Sankranthi 2021 release, but it now appears that it will be postponed to summer next year.



As a result of the film being postponed, Jr NTR who is playing the lead role in RRR may not be able to join the sets of the Trivikram directorial as planned. Sources are now saying that Trivikram Srinivas may be directing another film before Jr NTR is free to allot dates for him.



Sources in the know say that the director is highly impressed with the Malayalam movie Ayyappanum Koshiyum and may wield the megaphone for its remake. Interestingly, there were reports earlier that N Balakrishna and Rana Daggubati may be playing the lead roles in the remake. Prior to this, there was a buzz that Manchu Vishnu would be playing Prithviraj’s role, but now Rana’s name tops the list. Official confirmation on the same is to be expected soon.



Ayyappanum Koshiyum had Prithviraj and Biju Menon playing the title roles. While Biju Menon played the character Ayappan Nair, a policeman, and Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurien with 16 years of service.



Ayyappanum Koshiyum was about the two heroes in loggerheads over a minor legal issue. K R Sachidanandan popularly known as Sachy had directed this film. Jakes Bejoy composed the tunes for this flick with Sudeep Elamon cranking the camera and Ranjan Abraham roped in for editing. The film was produced by Renjith and PM Sasidharan under the banner Gold Coin Motion. Incidentally, Renjith had played the role Kurian John in it.

It may be noted here that the Tamil remake rights of this flick has been bagged by producer Kathiresan, who had made the critically acclaimed films such as Aadukalam and Jigarthanda.

