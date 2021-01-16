Trivikram to oversee screenplay, dialogues for ‘Ayyappanum Koshiyum’ Telugu remake

The makers made the announcement via a poster, welcoming Trivikram on board.

Flix Tollywood

The Telugu remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum was officially launched recently. The yet-untitled remake will mark the first collaboration of actors Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati while Sagar Chandra has been roped in to direct this film. The latest update is that filmmaker Trivikram, known to be a wordsmith, has been roped in to take care of the dialogues and screenplay for the project. The makers made the announcement via a poster, welcoming Trivikram on board.

Sithara Entertainments is bankrolling the project and the regular shooting is expected to commence very soon. Trivikram, who will soon collaborate with Jr. NTR for a project, will finish his commitment on this project and then begin work on his upcoming film.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum tells the story of its title characters, Ayyappan Nair and Koshy Kurian, who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. While Biju Menon played the character Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service. Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan has two more projects in his kitty. He awaits the release of Vakeel Saab, the Telugu remake of Pink, very soon. Vakeel Saab is jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju. The project also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the role of a lawyer with bipolar issues.

Pawan Kalyan also has a project with filmmaker Krish Jagarlamudi in the offing. Launched earlier this year, it is tipped to be a period drama set in pre-independent India; the film will feature actors from multiple industries including Bollywood. Last seen on screen in Agnyaathavaasi, Pawan Kalyan took a break from acting for two years to concentrate on his political career. He’s back with a vengeance with two projects which he hoped to complete and release this year. However, the pandemic struck and put paid to his plans.

Rana, on the other hand, has two films ready for release. He has Haathi Mere Saathi and Virataparvam gearing up to hit the theatres soon. While he plays a mahout in Haathi Mere Saathi, he will be seen playing a Naxalite in Virataparvam, which also stars Sai Pallavi and Priyamani.

Content provided by Digital Native