Trisha's 'Paramapadham Vilayattu' release date announced

This will be Trisha’s 60th film as an actor.

Flix Kollywood

Trisha's long-pending Tamil film Paramapadham Vilayattu is finally gearing up to hit screens on February 28. This will be Trisha’s 60th film as an actor.

Paramapadham Vilayattu, directed by K Thiru Gnanam, is a political thriller. Besides Trisha in the lead role, the film also has Manasvi and Vela Ramamoorthy in the cast.

It may be noted here that the film was submitted for censor certification recently but much to the dismay of the makers, the board officials refused to certify it with a U certificate. Reports are that there are some controversial scenes in Paramapadham which has prompted the officials to deny the U certificate. Later the movie has been passed with ‘U/A’ certificate by the Censor Board of Film Certification (CBFC) of India.

Produced by 24 HRS Productions, the technical crew of this film includes Amrish for music, J Dinesh for cinematography and Pradeep E Ragav for editing.

The actor was last in the Rajinikanth starrer Petta in which she shared screen space with the superstar for the first time. She has a slew of films in her kitty now, including 1818 and Raangi.

Raangi is an action thriller film directed by M Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by C Sathya, while cinematography and editing are handled by Shakthi and M Subarak respectively.

The other film in her kitty includes Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. Trisha will be joining the sets for the current schedule which is happening at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad. Reports are that Trisha will be playing the role of Kunthavai in Ponniyin Selvan and she will be paired up with Karthi, who plays the role of Vandiyadevan.

She also has another project Sugar which is being directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan. Touted to be an action-adventure for which she is teaming up with Simran, the film will feature India’s first deep-sea stunt sequences.

(Content provided by Digital Native)