Trisha walks out of Chiranjeevi’s ‘Acharya’ over ‘creative differences’

The actor took to Twitter to share the news that she would not be a part of the Chiranjeevi-Koratala Siva film.

Flix Tollywood

When the Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s film with director Koratala Siva was announced last year, it was confirmed that Trisha would play the female lead. However, with the project going on the floors, there is still no clarity on who will pair up with Chiru.

The latest update is that Trisha has opted-out of the project due to creative differences with the makers. In a Tweet, Trisha said that she realised certain factors seemed different than what was "discussed" with her earlier.

"Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed. Due to creative differences, I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sir's film," she wrote in her tweet. The actress signed off the tweet by sending a whole lot of best wishes to the film's team and also a promise of returning to Telugu cinema soon. "Wishing the team well. To my lovely Telugu audiences - hope to see you soon in an exciting project," read her tweet.

Sometimes things turn out to be different from what was initially said and discussed.Due to creative differences,I have chosen not to be part of Chiranjeevi sirs film.Wishing the team https://t.co/sfaMfRrWmT my lovely Telugu audiences-hope to see you soon in an exciting project. — Trish (@trishtrashers) March 13, 2020

Sources in the know say that Trisha took this decision after it became certain that another young hero, most probably Ram Charan or Mahesh Babu may star in an extended cameo and another top heroine will be paired up with this young star. There are reports that Pooja Hegde has been signed up to play the on screen pair of either Mahesh Babu or Ram Charan.

While it was expected that Trisha will be joining the sets of Acharya this week, it is now not clear if she really will. In case Trisha is not available, the filmmakers are planning on roping in Kajal Agarwal or another leading actor in Tollywood.

On the progress of Acharya, we hear that a major action block and a song sequence have been filmed so far and the filmmakers are happy with the outcome. With Koratala Siva directing Acharya, fans are excited as he will be teaming up with the megastar for the first time. The film is being bankrolled jointly by Ram Charan under his banner Konidela Production Company in association with Niranjan Reddy’s Matinee Entertainment.

Currently, Trisha has a slew of films in her kitty including Raangi, which is an action thriller film directed by M Saravanan and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions. The film's music is composed by C Sathya, while cinematography and editing is handled by Shakthi and M Subarak respectively. The other films in her kitty include Sugar which is being directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan, Malayalam movie Ram directed by Jeethu Joseph and Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan.