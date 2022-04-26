Trisha shares pics from set of upcoming film The Road

Helmed by debutant director Arun Vaseegaran, the film co-stars actors Santhosh Prathap, Shabeer, Miya George and MS Bhaskar, among others.

Flix Cinema

Actor Trisha took to social media on Monday, April 25 to share images from the sets of her upcoming film. The actor is teaming up with debutant director Arun Vaseegaran. Titled The Road, the film co-stars actors Santhosh Prathap, Shabeer, Miya George and MS Bhaskar, among others. The film is reportedly inspired from real-life instances. Sam CS is on board as the music composer for the project, while KG Venkatesh and Nagooran have been roped in as the cinematographer and editor respectively.

Trisha was recently seen in Paramapadham Vilayattu. The film was released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on April 14 last year. Trisha played the role of Gayathri, a doctor who is assigned the responsibility of treating Chezhian, the leader of a political party. When she is forced to produce an incorrect report to the media, she refrains from doing so and stands her ground. The rest of the film tracks how she lands into trouble for doing so.

The movie was written and directed by debutant K Thirugnanam and is bankrolled by 24hrs Productions. Paramapadham Vilayattu marked Trishaâ€™s 60th movie. The political thriller also starred actors Nandha, Richard, AL Azhagappan, and Vela Ramamoorthy, among others, in important roles.

Trisha also has period drama Ponniyin Selvan in the pipeline. Helmed by director Maniratnam, the film features a star cast of actors which includes Aishwarya Rai, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Prabhu, Rahman, Prakash Raj, Parthiban, Lal, Nassar, Sarath Kumar, Vikram Prabhu, and Sobhita Dhulipala. Produced by Mani Ratnam under his home banner Madras Talkies in association with Lyca Productions, PS 1 as it is known is slated for release on September 30.

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthyâ€™s popular Tamil historical novel of the same name, which was published in 1955. Trisha will reportedly be seen in the role of Kundavai Pirattiyar, a Chola princess, in the film.