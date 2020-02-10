Trisha’s role in Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Ram’ revealed

Mohanlal and Trisha play the lead pair in the entertainer.

Flix Mollywood

The Jeethu Joseph directorial Ram, which has Mohanlal in the lead, is progressing well with the shooting on schedule. It was officially announced that Trisha is playing the female lead in this entertainer and we now hear that she will be seen as a doctor named Vineetha.

Besides the lead pair Mohanlal and Trisha, Ram has Durga Krishna in a pivotal role. It has already been reported that Durga will be seen playing Trisha’s sister in this flick. The cast of Ram also includes Indrajith Sukumaran, Adil Hussain, Chandhunath and Leona Lishoy.

While Trisha’s and Durga Krishna’s roles in the film have been revealed, fans are still waiting to hear about Mohanlal’s character.

Ramesh R Pillai and Sudhan S Pillai are jointly producing the film under their banner Abhishek Films. Made on a big budget, Ram will be shot in various locations in Cairo, Uzbekistan, UK, Delhi, Chennai, Colombo, and Kochi.

Sources in the know say that Ram will be out at the theatres during the Pooja holidays. It may be recalled here that Mohanlal and Jeethu Joseph’s last film together Drishyam was a big hit, therefore, expectations on their new venture are high.

While Ram is in progress, fans wait for Mohanlal’s next film release, Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film has Mohanlal playing the title role. Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham is based on the true-life of Kunjali Marakkar IV. It will have extensive sea warfare sequences which will be its highlight.

Meanwhile Trisha has a few films in other South Indian languages waiting for her. Last seen as Rajinikanth’s wife in the Tamil film Petta, Trisha is currently gearing up to commence work on director Mani Ratnam's epic project Ponniyin Selvan. She also has a Tamil action flick with actor Simran and is directed by Sumanth Radhakrishnan. The film is expected to feature some heavy-duty action.

She is also paired opposite Telugu star Chiranjeevi in his upcoming film directed by Koratala Siva. Apart from these films, Trisha has two other Tamil films 1818 and Paramapadham Vilayattu in her kitty. The film 1818, directed by Rithun Sagar, is a bilingual made in Tamil and Telugu simultaneously.

(Content provided by Digital Native)