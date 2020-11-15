From Trisha to Dhanush, what Kollywood celebs wore for Deepavali 2020

Deepavali was celebrated on Saturday and celebrities took to social media to share the festivities.

news Kollywood

India welcomed Deepavali 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but that did not mellow the festive cheer one bit. Several celebrities from the Tamil film industry held small quaint celebrations at their homes, and shared pictures on social media to give the world a peek into their festivities. Here’s what celebrities from Kollywood wore for their Deepavali celebrations:

Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth’s daughter Soundarya Rajnikanth shared photos of the actor celebrating the festival by bursting firecrackers with his family. Rajinikanth was wearing a white lungi and white shirt and while his wife Latha wore a golden saree, Soundarya’s family sported with yellow-themed costumes.

Trisha Krishnan

Trisha shared a selfie of her Diwali outfit on social media. She paired a red and yellow salwar-suit with a gold and green chunky necklace and matching earrings.

Shruti Haasan

Actor Shruti Haasan sported a white and gold suit to bring in Deepavali 2020. She took to Instagram to share a selfie and uploaded videos of her bursting crackers on her Instagram story as well.

Dhanush

Actor Dhanush kept it simple with a white kurta pyjama. Sharing Deepavali greetings, he also wished everyone to stay safe.

Malavika Mohanan

Malavika had two reasons to celebrate, the teaser of her upcoming flick ‘Master’ also released on Saturday. The actor paired her red salwar suit with an organza dupatta and earrings.

Samantha Akkineni

Samantha Akkineni’s outfit was dedicated to India’s artisans, weavers and craftsmen. She sported a locally woven salwar suit with a white flowery dupatta. She paired the outfit with a golden choker.

“Every outfit we wear always has a story, the story of the people who weave, dye and stitch these beautiful looks together. They bring joy, colour and style to our lives and lighten up our celebrations. It’s time to support and make Diwali special for them,” Samantha wrote.

Aishwarya Rajesh

Aishwarya wore a pink and silver Benarasi silk sari with a diamond necklace and earrings.

Keerthy Suresh

Keerthy Suresh looked divine in a pastel Kurta and green dupatta with jhumkas and flowers to complete her look.

Sneha and Prasanna

Actor Sneha and Prasanna kept it tradition with a yellow and green theme. While Sneha wore a saree with yellow jewellery, Prasanna kept it simple with a kurta.

Arun Vijay

Arun Vijay and family posted a picture in pinks and white, with women in the former and men in the latter colour.