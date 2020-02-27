Tripadvisor names Kochi the top trending destination in the world

“Kochi pazhaya Kochi alla… (Kochi is not the same old city)” — This popular catchphrase from Mammootty-starrer Big B holds true today when it comes to urbanisation, metro rail connectivity, huge malls and other modern infrastructure facilities. But not everything has changed in Kochi. This small metro city in India has always maintained its characteristic old-world colonial charm — a vital aspect that has put the city on the top ‘Trending Destination’ in the world by Tripadvisor.

The global online travel company has recognised Kochi, also called the ‘Queen of the Arabian Sea’, as the top Trending Destination among 25 other countries, including Thailand, Morocco, Russia, Portugal, Isreal, Argentina, Malta and Austria. According to the website, “These incredible spots (that travellers love) saw the biggest spikes in top reviews and ratings last year.”

Tripadvisor announced the list as part of Travelers' Choice Best of the Best award, which is based on the reviews, ratings and saves that travellers share from around the world every year. “We use that information to spotlight the very best. The Travelers' Choice Best of the Best awards celebrates them all,” the company says.

While many travellers to India may prioritize trips to the nation’s mega-cities, those in the know are seeking out smaller spots like Kochi — a destination filled with stunning historic sites. https://t.co/FlM3Oi6vA7 @KeralaTourism — TripAdvisor India (@TripAdvisorInd) February 26, 2020

Amidst all the developments that city has witnessed, Kochi still has the charm of its Chinese fishing nets, Jewish synagogues in Fort Kochi, the Spice Market at Jew Town in Mattancherry, backwater cruise and panoramic promenade of Marine Drive. And Tripadvisor befittingly describes it: “A blending of several small villages on the southwestern coast created the current incarnation of Kochi (or Cochin), where sunset strolls, sampling fresh fish from seaside vendors and boat rides through the islands just offshore top visitors' to-do lists. Art centers showcase the traditional dance, Kathakali. European influences are seen in the 16th-century Portuguese-built churches and forts, while the mark of early Chinese traders is visible in the unusual fishing nets dotting the shoreline.”

It's easy to see why travellers love Kochi so much that it is the #1 trending travel destination in the world! Emerald waters like you've never seen before

by @gulfu pic.twitter.com/YCUbWV9rYv — TripAdvisor India (@TripAdvisorInd) February 27, 2020

Kerala Kathakali Centre, Chottanikkara Temple, Kerala Folklore Museum and Dutch Cemetary are among some of the top spots to visit in the city, in addition to 627 things to do. The list is also packed with recommendations and over 75,000 pictures captured and shared by tourists.

Incidentally, in 2019, Kochi was also chosen as one of the top 10 cities in the world under the “Best in Travel 2020” list by Lonely Planet, an international travel guide. The list christened Kochi as a “nicely chilled city”. The guide recognised the small heritage city for its “boho cafes, intimate homestays hidden away in lazy, colonial-era backstreets, and a raft of forward-thinking galleries” among other “newfound cool” aspects.

Apart from Trending Destination, Tripadvisor has also announced Popular Destinations and Emerging Destinations.

London (United Kingdom), Paris (France), Crete (Greece), Bali (Indonesia) and Rome (Italy) are the top five Popular Destinations — “the spots that travellers raved about most on Tripadvisor this year".

While no Indian city other than Kochi has been featured in the Trending and Popular Destination lists, Agra makes it to the list of Emerging Destination — “the off-the-radar destinations that smart travellers are already saving on Tripadvisor (and that everyone will be talking about next year)”. The famous Taj Mahal, Agra Fort and Tomb of Itimad-ud-Daulah are some of the top spots to visit in Agra.

Reacting to the honour, Kerala Tourism Director P Bala Kiran tweeted: “It’s a wonderful day for Kerala Tourism when our Kochi is ranked World no. 1 trending destination on TripAdvisor. A tremendous honour to the incredible brand of Kerala.”

NITI Aayog Chairman Amitabh Kant, who is the former Toursim Secretary of Kerala, also reacted.

Congrats! Richly deserved ! Kochi is a fabulous destination. It adds immense value to God’s Own Countfy. https://t.co/4UWcCXYInk — Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) February 26, 2020

Many others, too, reacted on social media platforms.

According to TripAdvisor, Kochi emerges as the top global destination ♥️. This again proves the fact that Kochi is a... Posted by KOCHI must be the Next Metropolitan City on Wednesday, February 26, 2020

While Kochi is not a megacity (yet), it offers all the facilities of such cities, making it one of the country's fastest growing metropolises — Arjun Prakash (@ArjunPr28033084) February 26, 2020

Hence, guess it is time to say, Kochi pazhaya Kochi thanney (Kochi is the same old city).