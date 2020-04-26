Tributes pour in after social activist Mahendra Kumar passes away

news Death

Former state convener of Bajrang Dal and social activist Mahendra Kumar died on Saturday due to heart attack at a private hospital in Bengaluru. Following complaints of chest pain, Mahendra Kumar (47) was shifted to the hospital, but he passed away due to heart attack on Saturday.



After quitting Bajrang Dal, Kumar was involved in social activities that were contrary to the ideology that he followed during his days in the Bajrang Dal.



He is survived by his wife and two children. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has expressed grief over Mahendra Kumar's death.

ಪ್ರಗತಿಪರ ಚಿಂತಕ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆ ನೋವು ತಂದಿದೆ.

ಬಜರಂಗದಳದ ಮಾಜಿ ಸಂಚಾಲಕರಾಗಿದ್ದ ಮಹೇಂದ್ರ ಕುಮಾರ್ ಆತ್ಮಕ್ಕೆ ಶಾಂತಿ ಸಿಗಲಿ, ಅವರ ಅಗಲಿಕೆಯ ನೋವು ಭರಿಸುವ ಶಕ್ತಿಯನ್ನು ಕುಟುಂಬ ಸದಸ್ಯರು ಹಾಗೂ ಹಿತೈಷಿಗಳಿಗೆ ದೇವರು ನೀಡಲಿ ಎಂದು ಪ್ರಾರ್ಥಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. — B.S. Yediyurappa (@BSYBJP) April 25, 2020

Former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy too have condoled his passing away. Kumar, after quitting Bajrang Dal, had a short stint in JD(S) and supported the protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Several political leaders and public personalities from Karnataka paid their tributes to the social activist, describing him as a good orator and organiser. The tributes poured in from people irrespective of their ideological leanings.

My heartfelt condolences on the sad and sudden demise of Sri Mahendra kumar . pic.twitter.com/DjFLLMhQiB — Pramod Madhwaraj (@PMadhwaraj) April 25, 2020

I deeply mourn the death of my dear friend Mahendra Kumar. He was a great orator and good organiser. He had lot of dreams. His untimely death has snatched away his unfulfilled ambitions. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Wae7x1YgUT — Vishweshwar Bhat (@VishweshwarBhat) April 25, 2020

Your voice was an important one my friend. RIP. will be always remembered for you stand against hate.https://t.co/ANpWxjCmKb — sashikanth senthil (@s_kanth) April 25, 2020

He was accused of making inflammatory remarks following the infamous Mangaluru church attacks in 2009. Following the incident, in a press conference in the city's Woodlands Hotel, Mahendra Kumar justified the attack. But 10 years later in 2019, he was acquitted by the court in Mangaluru after the police had registered an FIR against him.

In the last few years, he turned into a critic of the right-wing Hindu ideology he earlier supported.

With inputs from PTI