Tribal woman set ablaze by debtor in Telangana succumbs to injuries

The accused in the case, 45-year-old Putnala Sadath, allegedly attacked Sakri Bai after she went to recover the money she had loaned to him.

A tribal woman who was set ablaze by a man in Telangana's Medak district on Monday succumbed at a hospital in Hyderabad on Tuesday, the police said. The woman, identified as 42-year-old Sakri Bai, was found by the police early Monday morning with 70 percent burns in Gadipeddapur village in Alladurg mandal of Medak district. She had been rushed to the government-run Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for further treatment. However, the woman succumbed to her injuries on Tuesday.

The police have arrested a 45-year-old man Putnala Sadath for allegedly attacking the woman. According to the police, Putnala owed her money and Sakri Bai had gone to meet him to ask him to repay her, but he allegedly poured petrol on her and set her ablaze.

The police said in a statement that Sakri, who is a widow, had gone to Gadipeddapur village to meet Putnala, to ask for her money back. Sadath, who is engaged in a cattle business, allegedly attacked Sakri after an argument broke out. Sakri Bai, who is a resident of Malkapur in the same district, reportedly ran through Gadipeddapur village asking for help before collapsing in the bushes of neighbouring Peddapur village. The incident is said to have taken place at 3 am. Sakri was first shifted to Jogipet and Sanga Reddy hospitals before being taken to OGH in Hyderabad.

The police have arrested Putnala Sadat under charges of murder and he has been taken into custody by Alladurg police.

According to the police, a few years ago, the woman's husband was killed in a fight among family members and since then, she had been staying with her parents along with her two children.

It was initially reported by the media that the woman was attacked with acid. However, the police have refuted such reports. "Stringent legal action will be taken against those spreading misleading news causing a commotion in the minds of the general public," Chandana Deepti, the Superintendent of Police of Medak district, said.

