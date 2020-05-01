Tribal people in Wayanad hamlets asked not to venture out due to monkey fever

The administration in Wayanad has decided to take strict measures in the wake of the spread of Kyasanur forest disease or monkey fever in Thirunelli. The authorities have barred tribal communities from venturing out of their hamlets, and will distribute essentials to them within the hamlets itself to ensure they donâ€™t go outside. There is also a restriction on taking livestock to the forest region for rearing.

Recently, two people from Narangakunnu and Begur hamlets of Thirunelli had died due to monkey fever. A 48-year-old woman, Meenakshi, had died on March 8, and a 27-year-old man, Sundaran, died on March 25. A few others have been admitted in hospitals with symptoms of monkey fever as well.

Speaking about the arrangements made for those living in vulnerable hamlets, Wayanad district collector Adheela Ahmed told the media, â€œWe will distribute fodder, firewood and food in the hamlets so they don't have to go to the forest. Until the disease is in control, nobody will be allowed to come out of the colonies."

She said after the lockdown was put in place, many people started going near to the river in the forest area, which is where they contracted the infection. She added that hereon, entry to river banks will be restricted by tying red ribbons along the area. Every 15 days, those who own cattle will be asked to attend a camp and apply a medicine on the livestock to prevent the disease.

In a meeting with representatives from different departments, it was decided to set up a 24-hour control room in Mananthavady Sub-collectorâ€™s office to monitor the situation around monkey fever as well.

"Revenue authorities, health authorities, representatives from animal husbandry department, representatives from veterinary university, forest department and Panchayat officials will be available in the control room," Adheela said.

She also said that the district will request Indian Council of Medical Research to restart the virology lab which was earlier functioning in Sultan Bathery.

In 2019, eight people were infected with Kyasanur forest disease in Kerala, and two died.

