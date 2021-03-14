Tribal man killed in forest fire in Telanganaâ€™s Amrabad Tiger reserve

Lingaiah had sustained 65 percent burns and his respiratory system was also affected due to the inhalation of smoke.

news Fire Accident

Lingaiah, a tribal man from the Chenchu community, on Saturday succumbed to the injuries he suffered on March 7 after finding himself trapped in a forest fire in Amrabad Tiger reserve in Nagarkurnool district. According to reports, Lingaiah was one of the 11 tribals who had ventured into the forest last week to collect honey. However, due to the sudden forest fire, the tribals, who belong to Mallapur Penta, found themselves trapped, and Lingaiah and three others were injured.

According to the reports, Lingaiah had sustained 65 percent burns and his respiratory system was also affected due to the inhalation of smoke. Lingaiah was undergoing treatment in the Osmania General Hospital since March 7 for the injuries. Lingaiah is survived by his wife and five children.

Meanwhile, according to the Deccan Chronicle, this is the first time that human life has been lost to a forest fire in Telangana. Three others, who were with Lingaiah, are undergoing treatment in the hospital after they were trapped in the fire and sustained burn injuries.

While the cause of the fire is yet to be identified, officials suspect that sparks used to smoke out bees from their hives might have caused dry leaves in the forest to catch fire, according to the reports.

Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod has announced immediate monetary help to the affected families. The government has also promised that it would take care of the education and marriages of Lingaiahâ€™s five children. Lingaiahâ€™s family has received monetary help of Rs 50,000 from the government.