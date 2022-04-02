Trendinoppam… Chambiko: Kerala politicians follow viral Bheeshma Parvam trend

Recently, P Sivankutty shared a video of a CPI(M) event, wherein he recreates the viral trend. He shared the video with the caption, "Trendinoppam… Chambiko."

news Entertainment

A memorable scene from Mammootty’s recent film Bheeshma Parvam was the one with the group picture, in which the actor says “Chambiko”, which translates to “Click the photo”. The dialogue has become a viral trend with many social media users while posting selfies and pictures. Lately, the trend has even made its way into politics, with many leaders including state Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty participating in it.

In the scene, the whole family waits for Mammootty, who is the patriarch of the family, to get seated for a family photo. Soon after this, he says ‘Chambiko’ (shoot), and the photo is taken. Recently, Sivankutty had attended a CPI(M) event, when the dignitaries were on stage, waiting for their picture to be clicked. Sivankutty shared a video of the event, where he recreates the viral trend. Posting a video of the same on Facebook, Sivankutty shared it with the caption “Trendinoppam… Chambiko” (following the trend, shoot).

Sivankutty is not the first politician to recreate the ‘Chambiko’ trend. CPI(M) veteran P Jayarajan, Vattakkara MLA Parakkal Abdulla and Nilambur MLA PV Anwar also posted similar videos to appeal to their supporters.

Bheeshma Parvam, directed by Amal Neerad, takes inspiration from the Mahabharata. In the film, Mammootty plays Michael, the youngest son of a powerful gangster family.

