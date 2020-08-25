Travelling to UAE? Here’s a checklist, including negative COVID-19 test report

Air India Express announced that passengers must carry a print out of the test results showing they do not have COVID-19.

news Travel

Air India Express has announced that passengers travelling to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must have a valid test report showing they are negative for coronavirus. This will be applicable to passengers who are 12 years old and above.

They must take an RT-PCR test from a laboratory approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and carry the printed version of the coronavirus negative test report. The Indian airline also said that the test should not be older than 96 hours before the time of departure.

“For all passengers 12 years old and above, a valid Negative COVID–19 PCR test report in the printed form, from a government-approved laboratory in India (ICMR) or a certified designated laboratory, which is available on screening.purehealth.ae website, is required,” said Air India Express.

However, passengers who have moderate or severe disability are exempted from COVID–19 PCR test for travel to Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Passengers can find the ICMR-approved list of laboratories for the RT-PCR test here.

Apps and forms to fill

On arrival at the respective airports in UAE, passengers must furnish and submit the health declaration form and quarantine undertaking forms.

Both the forms are different for passengers arriving in Dubai as well as Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

> Passengers arriving in Abu Dhabi and Sharjah: Health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form.

> Passengers arriving in Dubai: Health declaration form and quarantine undertaking form.

> Passengers to Dubai must download Dubai Smart App and those travelling to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah must download the Al Hosn App.

Visa regulations

Currently, only passengers with valid residence visa are allowed to enter the UAE. In addition to this, they need to entry permits, too.

Passengers travelling to Dubai should have a valid residence visa and General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) approval.

Resident permit holders travelling to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah need to get the entry permit or the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) approval. They must upload their data on the ICA website to verify the authenticity of the travel documents.

On August 10, the Indian Ambassador to UAE Pavan Kapoor had said that Indian nationals holding any type of visa can travel to the Arab country, referring to a notification issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation on August 7. However, on August 13, the Air India Express said that the UAE authorities revoked the decision to allow returning residents without ICA or GDRFA approval.

For Indians travelling on tourist visa to Dubai and Sharjah must have a valid passport (with minimum six-month validity from arrival date) and other related documents.

في حال حصول المقيم على تصريح للعودة إلى الدولة من الإدارة العامة للإقامة وشؤون الأجانب بدبي، هل يمكنه الدخول عن طريق أبوظبي أو الشارقة؟



When UAE residents obtain a GDRFA permit to return to Dubai, is it possible to enter through Abu Dhabi or Sharjah?#AskDXBOfficial@GDRFADUBAI pic.twitter.com/XjjT2VuQ9n — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) August 22, 2020

Air India Express has stated that the flight tickets once booked will non-refundable.

India has been negotiating a bilateral air bubble arrangement with several countries in a bid to help Indians and foreign nationals travel between the two countries. Under a bilateral air bubble agreement, the airlines of both countries can operate flight services with certain restrictions.

On August 18, the Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had announced that India has bilateral air bubble arrangements with seven countries so far: USA, UK, France, Germany, UAE, Qatar and Maldives.

He also announced that India was in the process of negotiating air bubble arrangements with 13 other countries, including Australia, Italy, Japan, New Zealand, Nigeria, Bahrain, Israel, Kenya, Philippines, Russia, Singapore, South Korea and Thailand.

“It is always our endeavour to reach out to every stranded citizen. No Indian will be left behind,“ said the Civil Aviation Minister.

The Vande Bharat Mission, a massive repatriation exercise launched on May 6 to help Indians stranded abroad, to return to India. The Vande Bharat Mission has brought back more than 11.70 lakhs Indian and flown out nearly 1,66,000 passengers since May 6.