Travelling inside TN from June 1: All you need to know

The Tamil Nadu government released the regulations around the lockdown extension on Sunday.

Coronavirus Coronavirus

The Tamil Nadu government on Sunday issued detailed guidelines on the lockdown regulations that should be followed in the state till June 30. As per the relaxed norms, the state government has permitted operation of public buses in specified areas. However, an e-pass and quarantine norms for those travelling between zones and between the states will continue.

A press release issued by the Chief Ministerâ€™s office stated that public buses will be operational in the state from June 1, Monday. However, these buses will operate only within the zones and not between the zones. For ease of operations, the state government has also divided Tamil Nadu into eight zones.

Zone 1 - Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur, Karur, Salem and Namakkal.

Zone 2 - Dharmapuri, Vellore, Thirupattur, Ranipet and Krishnagiri.

Zone 3 - Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Cuddalore and Kallakurichi.

Zone 4 - Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchy, Ariyalur, Perambalur and Pudukottai.

Zone 5 - Dindigul, Madurai, Theni, Virudhunagar, SIvagangai and Ramanathapuram.

Zone 6 - Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Kanyakumari and Tenkasi.

Zone 7 - Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu.

Zone 8 - Areas under the Chennai police limits.

The government will operate 50% of the buses in all the zones except zones 7 and 8. In Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu districts, there will be a complete ban on operating buses. In the rest of Tamil Nadu, private buses will also be operated on routes approved by the government.

The government has also stated that the public buses shall be operated with 60% capacity and that e-pass is not required for the passengers travelling in these buses. For travellers using private vehicles within the zones demarcated by the state government, e-passes are not necessary.

In areas across Tamil Nadu (including Chennai, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur and Chengalpattu), except in containment zones, cabs, taxis, autos and cycle rickshaws can operate. Three passengers (excluding the driver) will be allowed to travel in cabs and taxis while two passengers (excluding the driver) will be permitted to travel in autos. E-pass will not be necessary for travel within the zones.

However, for those who travel from one zone to another, e-pass is compulsory. Government buses will not be operated between zones.

For all other kinds of travel â€“ between zones and between states â€“ all the norms around mandatory e-pass and quarantine that are in force at present will continue to be applicable.