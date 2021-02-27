Travancore Titanium oil leak: Local residents demand compensation, jobs

Residents living near Travancore Titanium Products Limited have been suffering the effects of the irresponsible discharge of effluents from the factory for long.

In contrast to the celebratory mood expected in connection with its 75th anniversary, Travancore Titanium Products Limited (TTP), a public sector undertaking of the Kerala government, remained closed for more than two weeks this month. Due to a rupture in a pipeline carrying furnace oil on February 10, around 5,000 litres of oil flowed into the sea through a drain, which has been functioning as a discharge outlet for effluents since the plant became operational seven decades ago.

A group of local residents, furious at the callous attitude of the factory authorities in alerting them or plugging the leaks on time, blocked the outlet using concrete slabs, which is yet to be cleared. Though the district administration swung into action immediately to reduce the effects of the oil leak, residents in the Kochuveli area opposed the removal of the remnants of furnace oil from the beach until they were properly compensated for the environmental impacts.



Drain that remains closed due to the leak

Incidentally, the furnace oil leak was the proverbial straw that broke the camel’s back. Residents in Vettucaud, Kannanthura and Kochuveli have been suffering the effects of the irresponsible discharge of effluents from the factory for long. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had even served a closure notice to TTP in May 2017 following an inspection in April. It observed that the unit was operating without an Effluent Treatment Plant (ETP) and had been discharging untreated effluents, containing sulphuric acid, sulphur and ferrous sulphate, directly into the sea, causing grave injury to the environment. The CPCB revoked its order in December after taking into account the company’s report that an ETP had become operational from May 23 that year.

Two weeks after the oil leak, the site still has remnants of the furnace oil, which resembles molten bitumen. Fishermen in the area resumed work after a two-day ban imposed by the district administration on February 10. However, they complained of non-availability of fish. “It takes around Rs 20,000 to get our nets ready for work. Even after five trips, we are not getting enough money for our daily expenses. These nets are getting torn easily due to the acid dumped by the factory,” said Jude, a fisherman in Vettucaud.

Peter Paul, who lives a few metres from the TTP drainage, said that he was among the first persons to alert authorities about the leak. “Returning from the sea at 1 am, my father showed me oil stuck on his nets. By morning, we realised that the issue was severe. Soon we alerted the authorities. However, the leaks were not plugged even after hours. So we went and blocked the drain outlet. Later, members of the pollution control board visited the factory and ordered closure of the drain,” said Peter, who works as a plumber and electrician. Showing the blisters on his leg, Peter said that the pollution causes skin rash and asthma.



Jude and Peter

Hilda, a housewife living near the drain, said that most residents have become sick after being exposed to the pollution through air and water. “A layer of oil is visible in the borewell water weeks after the leak. Luckily, we started getting piped water from this month. Wells in the area do not have potable water anymore due to the presence of acidic effluents,” she said.

Apart from the environmental pollution and lack of compensation, people are also miffed over TTP’s alleged reluctance to give jobs to local residents who bear the brunt of the company’s operations. Coastal Uplift Association (CUA), a group formed by parishioners under the Vettucaud, Kannanthura and Kochuveli churches, has been actively protesting against the coastal pollution and demanding compensation and jobs for local residents.

CUA Secretary Raju Vincent said that the MK Joseph Commission appointed in 1973 to address the issue of jobs recommended 25% reservation for people in the area for unskilled jobs in TTP. “It was followed only till about 1996. Since the reservation was for unskilled jobs, most were recruited for jobs in the canteen. However, the canteen was later closed and all opportunities dried up. We now demand reservation in the skilled sector as the younger generation is qualified. Apart from jobs, the company is not even spending its CSR funds for the coastal people who are affected by the pollution. The company is reaping profits, but not a single penny is spent for the welfare of the affected people. We’re not demanding closure of TTP. We want the company to address issues in a transparent way,” he said.

George Ninan, managing director of TTP, said that the allegations about discharge of untreated effluents were false. “Our effluent treatment plant has been operational since 2017. The CPCB notice was revoked after understanding that the plant was functioning as per the guidelines,” he said.

When asked about the damage caused till 2017 due to the discharge, Ninan said that TTP has never caused any damage to the coastal regions or the sea. “It is our 75th year of operation. If there are so-called effects of pollution, it should be evident,” he said, adding that it was the local people who had opposed a scheme to lay a pipeline to the sea bed. As per a project conceived in 1980, there was a proposal to lay a pipeline 750 m offshore to the sea bed for the quick neutralisation of acidity and toxicity of the diluted effluents.

Admitting that nearby coastal communities are not getting recruited at TTP since 1996, Ninan said that there was no government order regarding the same. “For the welfare of the local community, we have deposited Rs 2 crore with the district administration. As CUA could not form a consensus over projects for its utilisation, the sum remains unspent. If it’s utilised, we’re ready to provide more funds,” he said.

When asked about the daily discharge from the factory, Ninan said that the numbers were not available with him at that time, but added that the ETP has a capacity of 45 tonnes per day. According to a 2001 report in the Economic and Political Weekly , 5,000 cubic metric of diluted effluents containing 116 tonnes of waste sulphuric acid, 94 tonnes of ferrous sulphate and 12 to 14 tonnes of titania and suspended solids are discharged into the sea per day.

Kerala Pollution Control Board Chairman AB Pradeep Kumar said that the drain was a PCB authorised outlet and that the PCB performs periodic checks to ensure that the released effluents are within the permissible limits.

Social activist Gopakumar PS aka Gopan Mathruka said that despite TTP’s claims, the sea water near Vettucaud and Kochuveli areas has a reddish hue due to the discharge.



Reddish hue of sea water / Photo by Gopakumar PS

“It is an issue of transparency. Nobody bothers to inform the public about the nature of the effluents, its PH value, its contents, etc. The government hasn’t bothered to conduct a study to check whether there’s any truth in the allegations of pollution. The biodiversity in the sea will be severely affected by the industrial effluents. At least a medical check-up for the people in the nearby areas has to be conducted to find out whether they indeed have health issues due to the pollution. A lot of local residents have severe health issues, but authorities deliberately ignore this,” he said.

Jisha Surya is an independent journalist living in Kerala. This story was reported under the NFI Fellowships for independent journalists.