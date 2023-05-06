Trans man Praveen’s suicide in Kerala puts the spotlight on transphobia in media

“Praveen Nath is a reminder of a brand of rotten journalism that is complicit in this ignorance, he is a martyr,” Social Justice Minister R Bindu said.

Amid allegations that defamatory news articles and brutal cyberbullying pushed Kerala trans man and activist Praveen Nath to suicide, prominent personalities including politicians, activists, and LGBTQIA+ persons mourning his death have condemned the transphobic behaviour of certain news portals and individuals. Rumours that Praveen’s marriage with trans woman and model Rishana Aishu is coming to an end had led to intense cyber harassment against him and his wife, and demeaning speculations about transgender relationships in general.

On May 1, Praveen took to Facebook with an appeal to stop the abuse against him and his wife, and clarifying that they were still together. He also pointed out that while he had earlier shared a post indicating a rift between the couple, he had deleted it within an hour. “I don’t know what that post contained for it to be celebrated in such a manner. From now on, don’t spread any news that we have separated. Let us live our lives,” he wrote, ending the post by asking whether the Malayalam media has degraded to this extent. On the morning of May 4, Praveen was found in an unconscious state at his home in what is presumed to be attempted suicide. He passed away later in the evening at the Thrissur Medical College Hospital.

In a series of tweets on May 5, Social Justice Minister R Bindu said it was a matter of shame that despite Kerala’s progress in literacy, education, and other factors, the state’s trans persons continue to face ridicule and even harassment in public spaces. “As we bid adieu to beloved Praveen Nath, some things have to be said. A post that Praveen shared on social media during an intensely emotional and personal moment, one that he withdrew immediately, had paved the way for a highly inappropriate public discourse. The discussion that ensued was aimed at directing hate towards and ridiculing the transgender community. What reared an ugly head here was our society's ignorance about and disdain for trans persons,” she wrote.

“Praveen Nath is a martyr, a constant reminder to those unwilling to accept that trans persons have as much right as each one of us to live here, alongside us, as part of the mainstream society. He is a reminder of a brand of rotten journalism that is complicit in this ignorance,” the minister said. Whether it be deliberately or due to ignorance, this intolerance that drives people into social withdrawal and even death is unbecoming of a modern democracy, she added. She also stated that it is high time the media reconsider their race for sensationalism and put people above petty competitions.

Praveen Nath's experience is not an isolated one, Bindu wrote, adding that there are many LGBTQIA+ persons who have been forced to give up their lives due to similar abusive behaviour. “As a society, we need to realise that if trans persons have been able to garner at least a limited level of acceptance and the ability to stand upright in society today despite their painful life circumstances, it is because of tremendous hard work and determination. And it is unforgivable that online media, which is supposed to act as the fourth pillar of democracy, lacks this understanding,” she said.

Several LGBTQIA+ persons and activists in the state also put out strongly-worded statements condemning the cyber harassment unleashed against Praveen in the wake of the rumours surrounding his separation. Online personality Jasmine Moosa, of Bigg Boss Malayalam 4 fame, wrote, “I don't know when society and especially some really sick-minded people will understand that their online abuse has real-world consequences. Cyberbullying is bullying. Hiding behind a screen doesn't make it less hateful, written words have power. Stop cyberbullying.”

Mourning Praveen’s demise, writer and poet Aadhi said they were aware that this suicide could be celebrated by anti-queer groups. “They can be happy saying ‘hey look at the situation of queer people’. Online media can also revel in this death. This world is very cruel. As Rohith Vemula wrote, our birth was the worst accident to have happened to us,” they wrote.

Penning a note in Praveen’s memory, model and dancer Deepthi Kalyani said she couldn’t believe the news of his death. “You who kept shouting out and asserting ‘my body, my rights’. I can’t believe this. Let your soul find peace.”

