‘Trance’ faces censor issues, release might be postponed

The Fahadh-Nazriya starrer has been sent to a revising committee in Mumbai after the regional censor board advocated cutting down 17 minutes of the film.

The makers of the upcoming Malayalam film Trance had announced that it would hit the marquee on February 14. However, it now appears that the film’s release may be postponed. Reports are that Trance was sent for censor certification but the Regional Censor Board had advocated chopping down a 17-minute footage, which was not accepted to the film’s director Anwar Rasheed. It was then decided to send the film to the Revising Committee in Mumbai.

The Revising Committee is making its decision on Tuesday, February 11.

It may be noted here that the film’s release was postponed multiple times before. Trance was initially scheduled to release on March 22 last year. Later it was said that the film would release during Eid in June 2019 but afterwards it was pushed to Onam in September due to pending visual effects works. It was then supposed to be a Christmas release, but had got postponed one more time. February 14, Valentine’s Day 2020, was the last announced release date.

Trance has been scripted by Vadakkan Vincent. Anwar Rasheed, besides directing the film, is also bankrolling it under his banner Anwar Rasheed Entertainments. The film stars Fahadh Faasil in the lead role with Nazriya, Vinayakan, Soubin Shahir, Chemban Vinod, Sreenath Bhasi and Alphonse Puthran also included in the cast. Oscar-winner Resul Pookutty is taking care of the sound design and Amal Neerad is the cinematographer.

While Jackson Vijayan, brother of Rex Vijayan has composed music for this film, actor Vinayakan has composed one soundtrack, which has been penned by Vinayak Sasikumar. And the interesting part is that Soubin Shahir has rendered this intro song composed by Vinayakan.

A song from the film that released last month showed glimpses of a fun movie with Fahadh playing a motivational speaker called Viju Prasad, who is anxious to make it big. The film is also bringing back the real life couple Fahadh and Nazriya on the big screen after six years.

