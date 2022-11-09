Trains cancelled in Andhra after goods train derails: Full list

Nine trains were cancelled while two were partially delayed, South Western Railways said.

news Railways

A number of train services in Andhra Pradesh were disrupted after a goods train derailed near Rajahmundry early on Wednesday, November 9. As a result, trains on the Chennai-Kolkata route were disrupted, and nine trains were cancelled. Further, two trains were partially cancelled and one was rescheduled by over two hours.

The trains that were cancelled on Wednesday include the ones from Vijayawada- Visakhapatnam, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam-Guntur, Visakhapatnam-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Vijayawada, Vijayawada-Guntur, Guntur-Vijayawada, and Kakinada Port-Vijayawada. From Kakinada Port to Vijayawada, train 17258 was partially cancelled between Kakinada town and Vijayawada. Further, from Rajahmundry, between Vijayawada and Rajahmundry, the train service was partially cancelled between Tadepalligudem and Vijayawada.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada-Lingampalli train was rescheduled by about 120 minutes, a press statement from the South Central Railways said.