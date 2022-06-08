Trailer of ‘Suzhal: The Vortex’ featuring Aishwarya Rajesh, Parthiban and others, is out

The show, which is set to stream on Amazon Prime Video, is produced, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, while it is directed by Bramma and Anucharan M.

Flix Kollywood

The trailer of Vikram Vedha fame directors Pushkar and Gayathri’s upcoming project, a web series titled Suzhal: The Vortex that is set to release on streaming platform Amazon Prime Video, was released on June 7. Headlined by an ensemble cast of actors like Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, Sriya Reddy along with Radhakrishnan Parthiban, the Tamil original series Suzhal: The Vortex will premiere across multiple languages including Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, and English, as well as foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Japanese, Polish, Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, Latin Spanish, Arabic, and Turkish. The show is produced, written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, while it is directed by Bramma, and Anucharan M.

“A year spent on writing, 2 years spent on making it. Finally we get to share the first glimpse of it with all of you. The trailer of our show #Suzhal.#SuzhalOnPrime, New Series on @PrimeVideoIN (sic),“ read the tweet from the filmmaker duo’s Twitter handle on Tuesday. The series is premiering on June 17.

Written and created by Pushkar and Gayatri, and directed by Bramma and Anucharan M, the eight-episode investigative drama promises to be an intriguing and thrilling ride through events that wreak havoc in a small industrial town following the disappearance of a school student. Describing the plot, the makers revealed that Suzhal: The Vortex begins with the disappearance of a young girl from a small town in Tamil Nadu. Set against the backdrop of an annual cultural festival, the series spins a masterful web of lies, deceit and suspicious characters with hidden agendas and a rollercoaster of emotions.

Speaking about the series in a statement, Aishwarya Rajesh who is playing one of the lead roles, shared, “As an actor, there are stories you aspire to and feel humbled to be a part of. Suzhal - The Vortex was one such experience for me. It has been truly enriching to work with such a talented team and an amazing ensemble of actors. While the series reflects on a small-town case, the story is peppered with elements that shall appeal to an audience worldwide and keep them glued to their screens. This has been one exciting journey and I am delighted that we have been able to deliver a story that is raw, credible, and differentiated.”

Parthiban, who is set to make his web series debut with Suzhal, revealed in the press statement, "We have lived and breathed this story for a long time, and it really feels great to finally let the audiences be a part of a remarkable experience. Pushkar and Gayatri along with the directors Bramma and Anucharan M have done a tremendous job of delivering a story that will remain etched in the viewers' minds long after the credits roll.”