Trailer of Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, Rajesh and Chimbu Devanâ€™s anthology is out

Titled â€˜Victim â€“ Who is next?â€™, the anthology film features Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Natraj, Priya Bavani Shankar, Kalaiarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Prasanna, Amala Paul, Krish and others in key roles.

The trailer of upcoming Tamil anthology film Victim was released on July 19. The four-part anthology brings together top directors like Pa Ranjith, Venkat Prabhu, Chimbu Devan, and M Rajesh. Each of these filmmakers has helmed a short in the anthology. The anthologyâ€™s tagline is â€˜Who is next?â€™ Victim will be streaming from August 5 on over-the-top (OTT) platform Sony LIV.

Rajeshâ€™s short revolves around a single woman encountering strange incidents. Chimbudevanâ€™s short hints at a fantasy drama which features a supernatural character played by actor Nasser, who has lived for 400 years. Venkat Prabhu, who had also acted in director Chimbu Devanâ€™s anthology film Kasada Tabara, has directing a short in Victim that is based on a hostage situation. Meanwhile, Pa Ranjithâ€™s short is a rural drama that revolves around class and caste struggles.

The cast includes actors Nasser, Thambi Ramaiah, Natraj, Priya Bavani Shankar, Kalaiarasan, Guru Somasundaram, Prasanna, Amala Paul, Krish and others in prominent roles. Cinematographers R Saravanan, Sakthi Saravanan, and Thamizh A Azhagan have been roped in for the project, while Sam CS, Premgi, Ganesh Sekar and Tenma are on board as music composers. Produced by Axess Film Factory and Black Ticket Company, the anthology has been edited by Lawrence Kishore, Akash Thomas, Selva RK, and Venkat Raajen.

Pa Ranjith is also working on other films like Natchathiram Nagargiradhu, a new project with actor Vikram, a movie based on the life of Birsa Munda, and the action film Vettuvam. Natchathiram Nagargiradhu features actors Dushara Vijayan, Kalidas Jayaram, Kalaiarasan, Hari Krishnan, Subatra Robert and Shabeer Kallarakkal in important roles.

Venkat Prabhu is working on his upcoming movie with actor Naga Chaitanya, which is being simultaneously shot in Tamil and Telugu. Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja have been roped in as the music composers for the project. Chimbu Devanâ€™s last directorial venture was Kasaba Tabara, while M Rajesh worked in the film Vanakkam Da Mappilei.

