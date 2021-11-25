Trailer of Dhanush, Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar's Atrangi Re hints at a fun rom-com

Dhanush is teaming up with director Aanand L Rai after a gap of eight years, following the hit Hindi film ‘Raanjhanaa’.

Flix Cinema

The trailer of Aanand L Rai’s directorial Atrangi Re was unveiled on Wednesday, September 25. Starring actors Dhanush, Akshay Kumar and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, the film will release on December 24 on over-the-top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar. The film is produced by T-Series, Colour Yellow Productions, and Cape of Good Films.

Speaking on the occasion, producer Bhushan Kumar said, "The world of Atrangi Re is 'Atrangi' indeed! The film promises to bring magic to your screens and make you believe in the power of love. The motion posters have received a phenomenal response yesterday and we are excited to show you the Atrangi Re trailer!". Adding to that, Aanand said, "I strongly believe that you don't find love, it finds you. The only thing you should learn is to be a little patient. Atrangi Re is all about love, patience and madness."

The trailer opens with a man named Vishnu (Dhanush) being kidnapped and being forced to marry Rinku Sooryavanshi (Sara Ali Khan). Both of them reveal that they are not interested in the relationship but with time, they develop feelings for each other. The relationship once again hits a rough patch when Sajad (Akshay Kumar), an ex-boyfriend, enters their lives and Rinku cannot decide whether she wants to be with Vishnu or Sajad. The trailer hints at an entertaining rom-com. Actors Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Dimple Hayathi have also been roped in to play pivotal roles.

Ahead of the trailer release, filmmaker Aanand L Rai took to social media to unveil the first-look characters of the lead actors.

Talking about Akshay Kumar's role, the director wrote, “If magic in every frame is what you seek, look no further than @akshaykumar in this Atrangi love story.” In his subsequent tweets, Aanand said he is delighted to team up with Dhanush after their 2013 critical hit Raanjhanaa.

“Collaborating with Dhanush again was delightful. Vishu's character is everything an atrangi love story like this could wish for,” he said. “Meet the heart of this atrangi love story, Rinku,” he wrote as he shared Sara Ali Khan's look.

Watch the trailer of Atrangi Re here:

