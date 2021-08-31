Trailer of Dear Megha starring Megha Akash released

The romantic drama stars actors Megha Akash, Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajula in the lead.

Flix Tollywood

The trailer of Dear Megha starring Megha Akash, Adith Arun and Arjun Somayajula was unveiled by the makers of the film on Sunday, August 29. The film is slated for theatrical release on September 3. Shot simultaneously in Tamil and Telugu, the film is helmed by debutante filmmaker Sushant Reddy. The romantic entertainer is the remake of 2020 Kannada film Dia. The trailer indicates that the film is set in the backdrop of a college and is likely to focus on a triangular love story between its lead characters, with both Adith Arun and Arjun’s characters falling in love with Megha in the movie.

Dear Megha is produced by Arjun Dasyan under the banner of Vedaansh Creative Works. Earlier, the teaser of the movie concluded with a note that read, “Stories End... Love Stories Don’t”. The film is likely to be an emotional romantic drama. Dear Megha is among the few Telugu films that are scheduled to hit the big screens after reopening of theatres following the second wave of COVID-19.

In February, Adith Arun shared the first look poster from the film featuring actor Megha Akash, who is shedding a tear. Sharing the poster, Adith thanked actors Rana Daggubati, Vijay Sethupathi and director Gautham Menon for unveiling the first look and motion poster of the film. He also expressed that he is excited to work with a team of friends after ages.

Watch the trailer of Dear Megha here:

Adith wrote, “My next film that I am super excited about. Working with a team of friends from ages. Thank you Rana Daggubati, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Vijay Sethupathi for revealing the first look and motion poster of Dear Megha.”

The film has music by composer Gowra Hari, while I Andrew is on board as the cinematographer. Actor Megha will be next seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in upcoming Tamil movie Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, helmed by debutant filmmaker Venkata Krishna Roghanth.