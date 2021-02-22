Trailer of â€˜Anbirkiniyalâ€™, Tamil remake of Malayalam movie â€˜Helenâ€™

Keerthi Pandian will reprise the role done by Anna Ben in the original while her father, actor Arun Pandian, will play the role of her father in the remake.

The makers of Tamil movie Anbirkiniyal starring Keerthi Pandian, released the trailer of the film on Monday. Anbirkiniyal is the remake of Malayalam movie Helen. Actor Karthi who had revealed the first look poster of the film earlier, has now released the trailer of Anbirkiniyal. Happy to launch the trailer of #Anbirkiniyal #AnbirkiniyalTrailer - https://t.co/qSgbZQNVPl



Best wishes to @DirectorGokul @iarunpandianc @iKeerthiPandian and the team. â€” Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) February 22, 2021 Watch the trailer of Anbirkiniyal here: The movie is directed by Idharkuthane Aasaipattai Balakumara fame, director Gokul. Veteran actor Arun Pandian has teamed up with his daughter Keerthi Pandian for the Tamil remake of the celebrated Malayalam movie, Helen. The film is bankrolled by Arun Pandian and Kavita Pandian under the banner A&P Groups. Javed Riaz will be the music composer for the venture. Mahesh Muthusamy is on board as the cinematographer, whereas Pradeep E Raghav will be editing the movie. The trailer reveals that the plot of the movie revolves around Anbirkiniyal, who works in a food eatery. Search operations begin in order to ascertain Anbirkiniyalâ€™s whereabouts after she goes missing. The trailer looks promising just like the trailer of the Mollywood movie Helen. The Malayalam movie was produced by Vineeth Sreenivasan. The film was written by Alfred Kurian Joseph, Noble Babu Thomas and director Mathukutty Xavier. Apart from starring Anna Ben in the lead, the movie also featured Lal, Noble Babu Thomas, Aju Varghese, Rony David and Binu Pappu in supporting roles. Meanwhile, the Hindi remake rights of the Malayalam film has been acquired by Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor. Interestingly, legendary late actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoorâ€™s elder daughter, Janhvi Kapoor will be reprising Anna Benâ€™s role in Helenâ€™s Bollywood remake. Keerthi Pandian made her Kollywood debut last year in Thumbaa which was directed by Harish Ram. She starred opposite Kanaa fame actor Darshan in the movie. Keerthi recently signed her next outing which will also star actor Vinoth Kishan. The upcoming rom-com will be directed by debutant Giri Murphy. The film is being bankrolled by Sameer Bharat Ram's Super Talkies. (Content provided by Digital Native)

