Tragedy in Telangana, man drowns along with son and grandson who tried to save him

Police said the grandfather, who was 65, was washing his feet in the lake when he slipped and fell into the water and his 12-year-old grandson jumped in to save him.

news Accident

A man, his son, and grandson drowned in a lake in Telangana's Warangal district on Sunday, March 13. The incident occurred in Chinna Gurijala village in Narsampet mandal of the district. The deceased were identified as Krishnamurthy (65), Nagaraju (35), and Lucky (12). Quoting the eyewitnesses, police said Krishnamurthy was washing his feet in the lake, when he slipped and accidentally fell into the water.

His grandson who was accompanying him jumped into the lake to save him. However, both started drowning. Nagaraju, who was also present nearby, rushed to save his father and son. He jumped into the lake but drowned along with them. According to local residents, none of them knew how to swim. Police rushed to the village and with the help of locals pulled out the bodies. The tragic incident sent shock waves across the village.

In November 2021, six boys drowned when they went swimming in the Manair river in Sircilla, Telangana. The boys were all friends and neighbours living on the same street. The boys, who couldnâ€™t swim, drowned in the river after misestimating the depth of the water, police said. The boys were aged between 11 to 16 years.

In December, five students and a teacher of a Vedic school in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh drowned in the Krishna river when they went for a bath after completing their day classes. It was suspected that the students were inadvertently caught in a whirlpool in the river and drowned. The boys had come from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh and were studying at the Sweta Sringachalam Vedic School at Madipadu in Atchampet mandal for around five years. In another similar incident in Krishna district in November 2021, three students of ITI (Industrial Training Institute) drowned when they went swimming in the Krishna river near Thotlavalluru.