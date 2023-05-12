Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on vote counting day: Details

The traffic restrictions and parking prohibitions will be in place until the vote-counting process is complete.

news Karnataka elections 2023

As the vote-counting process for the recently concluded elections in Bengaluru gets underway on Saturday, May 13, the city traffic police has implemented traffic restrictions and parking prohibitions in and around the counting centres. The counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Vehicles are not allowed to park in the vicinity of the counting centres. Traffic restrictions have been implemented in the following areas: St Joseph Indian High School and Composite PU College on Vittal Mallya Road, Mount Carmel College on Place Road, Basavanagudi National College, and Akash International School in Devanahalli.

St. Joseph Indian High School and Composite PU College, Vittal Mallya Road

Traffic Restriction: Siddalingaiah circle towards RRMR and Kasturba road, Queen circle to Siddalingaiah circle.

Alternate route: Lavelle road and MG Road

No Parking: RRMR road and Kasturba road

Parking: Kanteerava Stadium

Mount Carmel College, No.58, Palace road, Vasanth Nagar, Bengaluru-52

Traffic Restriction: From Kalpana junction to Vasanth Nagar underpass and Vasanth Nagar underpass towards Mount Carmel College.

Alternative Route: Vehicles from Chakravarthy Layout can go towards Udaya TV junction via the underpass and vehicles from Udaya TV Junction can move towards BDA via Vasanth Nagar underpass.

No Parking: Palace Road and old High Ground junction to Kalpana junction and from Kalpana junction to Chandrika Hotel

Parking: Palace Grounds

SSMRV PU College 36th cross, 4th T Block, Jayanagar, Bengaluru

Traffic Restriction: 36th cross road, 22nd 'Main Road, 26th main road, and 28th main road near SSMRV PU college.

Alternative Route: East end main road, 32nd E Cross, 39th cross, 18th main Jayanagar.

Alternative route to BMTC buses: Buses moving towards 4th BMTC bus depot can move on 18'n main via 32nd E cross junction and via Jayanagar General hospital and take a right turn at 26tn main road and reach the depot. All other BMTC buses can move on the 18th main or 32nd E cross via the East end main Road and 39th cross.

No parking: In and around roads of vote counting place

Parking: Shalini Grounds and RV College

BMS Ladies College, Basavanagudi, Bengaluru

Traffic restriction: Hayavadana cross to Kamat Hotel junction and Bull temple road

Alternative route: Vehicles moving from Ashrama junction towards Halli Thindi can move on Hayavadana Rao road and proceed towards Hanumanthanagar. Vehicles moving from NR Colony towards Bull Temple road should take a left and right turn at Kamat Yatri Nivas and move via Ashokanagar 2nd cross/APS college road. Vehicles from Home school moving towards should take a left/right turn at Tagore Circle and via Netkallappa Circle move towards National college

No Parking: Basavanagudi Road, Bull Temple Road, DVG Road, Bugle rock road, Ramakrishna Ashrama junction.

Parking: Basavanagudi National College, Udayabanu playground, Kohinoor Playground.

Akash International School, Devanahalli, Bengaluru City

Traffic restriction: From Devanahalli bypass towards Devanahalli new bus stand and from New bus stand up to bypass and Devanahalli Giriyamma circle to Bychapura

Alternate routes: Vehicles from Soolibele towards Chikkaballapur can use NH-648

From Rani cross to Soolibele NH-648 From Doddaballapur to Hoskote can move via Vijayapura junction NH-648 junction- Airlines Dhaba. Vehicles coming from KR Puram can move from Airlines Dhaba and join NH-648 to reach Rani cross

No Parking: In and around roads of vote counting place.

Parking: Tippu circle to the Hospital on the left side, Layout Bychapura Road left side. Layout Bypass junction Devanahalli Kote cross junction.

Bengaluru Traffic Police has advised commuters to plan their routes in advance and use alternative modes of transport wherever possible. The traffic restrictions and parking prohibitions will be in place until the vote-counting process is complete.