Traffic restrictions on Bengaluru’s Mysore Road till April 1: Details

Vehicles entering and leaving the city will be affected due to the restrictions put in place for the Rama Venugopala Swamy Rathotsava Jaatre.

news Traffic

In anticipation of the Rama Venugopala Swamy Rathotsava Jaatre, the Bengaluru traffic police have issued a traffic advisory along Mysore Road. The restrictions were put in place at 8 am on Friday, March 31, and will be in effect till 10 am on Saturday, April 1. The advisory comes with a temporary ban on all vehicles, including government-run buses, from entering or leaving the city via Mysore Road. The restrictions will be imposed from 8 am today till 10 am on Saturday.

Commuters can take an alternate route via Hosa Guddadahalli junction, Timber Yard, Muneshwara Block, Hosakerehalli, and Nayandahalli junction to rejoin Mysore Road. Vehicles plying on West of Chord Road towards Mysore Road from Vijayanagar, and those going towards the city from BHEL Junction, will not be allowed to take a U-turn at the Bapuji Nagar junction and the KSRTC junction. Instead, they are advised to take the Bapuji Nagar flyover to connect to Mysore Road.

Moreover, vehicles going towards Mysore Road from Hosakerehalli, Banashankari, and Byatarayanapura are advised to take a right at Hosa Guddadahalli junction and reach Nayandahalli junction via the 50 feet road and Devegowda Circle.

Further, a few arterial roads including Nayandahalli, PES University, and Kerekodi roads will be converted to one-ways. Vehicles coming from Nayandahalli and PES University can cross the Veerabhadra Nagar signal and take a right at the PES University junction to reach Mysore Road. Similarly, vehicles coming from Kerekodi are advised to take the left at the Veerabhadra Nagar signal and proceed towards Mysore Road.