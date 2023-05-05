Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru from May 5 due to PM Modiâ€™s visit: Details

PM Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru on May 5 for his massive road show to be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a set of restrictions from Friday, May 5 in light of Prime Minister Narendra Modiâ€™s visit. Commuters have been asked to avoid the following routes from 5pm to 7pm and use alternate roads instead.

The roads are Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, 100 Feet Road, ASC Centre, Trinity Circle, MG Road, Webbs Junction, Manipal Centre, Dickenson Road, Cubbon Road, BRV Junction and Raj Bhavan Road.

PM Modi will be arriving in Bengaluru on May 5 for his massive road show to be held on Saturday, May 6 and Sunday, May 7. The road show was originally planned to be conducted in only one day on May 6, covering a total distance of 36.6 km in the city. However, Shobha Karandlaje, convenor of BJPâ€™s Karnataka Election Management Committee said that the one day program would cause a lot of inconvenience for the public and hence the roadshow was split into two days.

Karandlaje said that the Prime Minister will hold the rally on May 6 from 10 am to 1:30 pm from Kempegowda statue in New Thippasandra and end at the War Memorial on Brigade Road. On May 7 from 10 am to 1.30 pm the road show will start from War Memorial on Brigade Road and end near Sankey Tank in Malleshwaram.