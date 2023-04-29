Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru on April 29 for PM Modi's roadshow: Details

The traffic diversions will be in place from 2 pm to 7.30 pm on April 29.

news News

Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued an advisory to citizens ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow on Saturday, April 29 warning of major traffic disruptions in the city. The Prime Minister is scheduled to conduct a roadshow for over 6 km from Magadi Road-NICE Road junction at 3.30 pm. The restrictions and diversions will be in place from 2 pm to 7.30 pm on April 29. The Bengaluru Traffic Police have urged citizens to cooperate and plan their travel accordingly to avoid any inconvenience.

The police have advised commuters to avoid Old Airport Road, Cambridge Layout Road, Cubbon Road, Ambedkar Road, Nrupatunga Road, Krumbigal Road, Devanga Road, Lalbagh West Gate Road, RV College Road between 2 pm and 7.30 p.m.

> Vehicles coming from Magadi towards Bengaluru will be directed to turn right at Thavarekere junction and proceed towards Hemmigepura-Kommagatta via Kengeri, which leads to Mysuru Road.

> Those heading towards Tumkur Road from Magadi will be diverted at Thavarekere junction, where they will turn left and proceed towards Sondekoppa and Nelamangala.

> Vehicles from Tumkur joining Nice Road will take a right turn at Nelamangala Sondekoppa bypass and continue towards Thavarekere-Hemmigepura-Kommagatta, with the option to proceed to Mysuru Road via Kengeri.

> Drivers traveling from the city towards Magadi Road will need to take a left turn at MC circle and join Mysuru Road, continuing towards Kommagatt, Hemmigepura, and Thavarekere.

> Those traveling from Nayandahalli towards Tumkur Road should move towards Mysuru Road at Nayandahalli junction, then reach Kengeri-RR College-Ramohalli-Chandrappa Circle-Thavarekere, with the option to proceed towards Magadi or Tumkur Road.

> Drivers moving from CMTI junction towards Nayandahalli and Mysuru Road should take Goragunte Playa-West of Chord Road-MC Circle, and via Vijayanagara, they can join Mysuru Road.

> Those coming from Old Ring Road and Kengeri towards Tumkur Road must turn left at Ullala junction and proceed via Ullala village-Ramasandra Bridge-Hemmigepura, and through Thavarekere to reach Tumkur Road.