Traffic restrictions in Bengaluru ahead of Amit Shahâ€™s visit: Details

In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 3 pm and 8 pm.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shahâ€™s visit to the city on Sunday, March 26. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 3 pm and 8 pm on Sunday.

The roads to avoid include: Ballari Road, Hebbal Junction, Mekhri Circle, Cauvery Theatre Junction, Ramana Maharshi Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Infantry Road, Cubbon Road, Nrupathunga Road, Queens Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, KR Circle, Police Corner, Hudson Circle, NR Junction, Town Hall Junction, Gopala Gowda Junction, Police Thimmaiah Junction, Trinity Junction, Old Airport Road, ASC Centre, ISRO Junction, and Suranjandas Road.

In central Bengaluru, traffic restrictions have also been put in place during the IPL practice cricket match at Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday. The city police have announced traffic arrangements and restrictions from 4 pm to 10 pm on March 26. To implement these measures, parking will not be allowed on the following roads: Queens Road, MG Road, MG Road to Cubbon Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Central Street Road, Cubbon Road, St Marks Road, Museum Road, Kasturba Road, Ambedkar Veedhi Road, Trinity Jn, Lavelle Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Kings Road, and Nrupathunga Road.

To facilitate parking in these areas, the St Joseph Indian School grounds, UB City parking lot, the first floor of the Shivajinagar bus station, and the old KGID building will be available for use by the general public.