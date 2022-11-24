Traffic diversions in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills to ease congestion: Full list

The diversions will be in place for a week on a trial basis to ease traffic near the busy Film Nagar junction, traffic police said.

In a bid to ease traffic congestion in the busy Film Nagar junction in Hyderabadâ€™s Jubilee Hills, traffic police have put in place certain diversions on a trial basis. The diversions will come into effect from Friday, November 25, and will be in place for a week.

Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check post and intending to go to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge must go straight along Road No 36, and are advised to take any of the following routes:

> Take a left turn at metro pillar no. 1650 (after Creamstone) on Road No. 54 Jubilee Hills, and then go onwards to road no. 45 after Heart Cup Coffee and take a right turn towards Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

> Take a left turn at Croma onto Road no. 39 Jubilee Hills. Then take a left turn at Magnolia Bakery on Road No. 45. Take a u-turn at Zozoz Pizzeria Restaurant and onto Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge.

> Traffic coming from Jubilee Hills check post and intending to go to Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge will not be allowed to take a right turn at road No. 45 junction, or at Journalist Colony Junction.

> Traffic coming from under the Cable Bridge, i.e., from Inorbit Mall, and intending to go to Jubilee Hills check post will not be allowed till Road no. 45 junction. Commuters must take a left turn at Road No. 54 (Heart Cup) and take a u-turn at Freedom Park on Road No. 36, and proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post.

> Traffic coming from under the Cable Bridge and intending to go to BNR Hills, Khajaguda/ Film Nagar Junction must take a u-turn at Heart Cup. At Geeta Arts/ Broadway, take a left onto road No. 51, and proceed towards Pakshi Circle. Then, commuters are requested to Nyaya Vihar and then take left towards Bata to reach Film Nagar Junction.

> Traffic coming from Road No. 12 Banjara Hills and intending to go to Jubilee Hills check post are advised to take right turn at Orissa Island/KalingaBhavan/Agrasen Junction and proceed to Jubilee Hills check post via Cancer Hospital and KBR Park Junction. Commuters are requested to avoid Road No. 45 junction.

> Traffic coming from Film Nagar/CVR News Junction will not be allowed towards Jubilee Hills check post. Instead, commuters must take a left turn at Road No. 45 junction. Then, they must proceed to Heart Cup and take a u-turn under Cable Bridge and proceed towards Jubilee Hills check post.

> Traffic coming from Road No. 12 Banjara Hills â€“ Film Nagar junction and intending to go to Road no. 45 Junction will not be allowed to go straight at the Film Nagar junction. Instead, commuters must take a left turn at Film Nagar Junction towards Film Nagar Road. Then, they must take a u-turn at Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan and take a left at Film Nagar/CVR News Junction towards Journalist Colony/Road no. 45 Junction.

> Traffic coming from Film Nagar and intending to go towards Road no. 12 Banjara Hills/ Omega Hospital will not be permitted to take a right turn at Film Nagar Junction. Commuters must instead take a left turn Film Nagar Road â€“ CVR News Junction. Then, they must take a u-turn at Journalist Colony and proceed to Film Nagar Junction and Road No. 12 Banjara Hills.