Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for Martyrs Memorial inauguration: Details

NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will remain closed on Thursday.

The Hyderabad traffic police have issued a traffic advisory in view of the Telangana Martyrs Memorial inauguration on Thursday, June 22. The traffic police anticipate traffic congestion around Tank Bund, where the memorial is located, between 3 pm to 9 pm, owing to the vehicle movement of invitees participating in the event.

As a measure to avoid traffic congestion, the traffic police have announced traffic diversions.

Here are the diversions:

Traffic will not be allowed between VV Statue â€“ Necklace Rotary â€“ NTR Marg and Telugu Thalli junction. Traffic coming from Khairatabad/Panjagutta/Somajiguda and intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will be diverted at V V Statue towards Shadanâ€“Nirankari. Traffic coming from Nirankari/Chintalbasthi intending to go towards Necklace Rotary will not be allowed to use Khairatabad flyover. Traffic coming from Iqbal Minar Junction and intending to go towards NTR Marg/Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Telugu Thalli starting fly over. Traffic Coming from Budha Bhavan and intending to go towards Necklace road and NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted at Nallagutta X Road. The Traffic coming from Liberty, Ambedkar Statue and intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Traffic coming from Ranigunj/Karbala/Kavadiguda will not be allowed towards Tankbund and will be diverted at Childrenâ€™s Park towards lower Tankbund (In case of closure of Tankbund on Need Basis) Traffic coming from BRKR Bhavan intending to go towards NTR Marg will not be allowed and diverted towards Iqbal Minar Junction. Traffic coming from Bada Ganesh lane towards Imax/Necklace Rotary and towards Mint lane will be diverted at bada Ganesh towards Rajdoot lane. NTR Garden, NTR Ghat, Necklace Road and Lumbini Park, will remain closed. Traffic coming from Secunderabad towards upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted towards lower Tankbund at Sailing club.

Junctions to avoid:

VV Statue (Khairatabad) Junction, Old Saifabad PS Junction, Ravindra Bharathi Junction, Mint Compound Road, Telugu Thalli Junction, Necklace Rotary, Nallagutta Junction, Katta Maisamma (Lower Tankbund), Tankbund, Liberty, Karbala, Children's Park, and Ranigunj.