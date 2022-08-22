The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in view of the closing ceremony of the â€˜Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,â€™ the state governmentâ€™s celebrations marking 75 years of Indiaâ€™s independence. The program is being held on Monday, August 22, at the LB Stadium, and will be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Traffic congestion is expected around LB Stadium from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday. Commuters have been asked to avoid the following junctions where traffic congestion is expected from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday â€“ AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue, Basheerbagh, PCR Junction, Ravindra Bharati, Liberty, Tank Bund, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, MJ Market, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda, LB Stadium.
Traffic diversions
> Traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards PCR
> Traffic coming from SBI, Gunfoundry and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI, Gunfoundry
> Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally
> Traffic coming from Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue. It will have to proceed up to SBI, Gunfoundry and take the right turn towards Chapel Road
> Traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction
> Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Taj Mahal and Eden Garden
> Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty
> Traffic coming from Himayathnagar Y junction towards Basheerbagh will not be allowed and will be diverted at Himayathnagar Y junction
Diversion of RTC buses
> RTC buses plying from Secunderabad side towards Koti via Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar â€“ Narayanguda â€“ Kachiguda and Koti
> RTC buses plying from Mehdipatnam and Kukatpally side towards Koti via Ravindra Bharathi and LB Stadium will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally