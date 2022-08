Traffic diversions in Hyderabad for closing ceremony of I-Day celebrations: Details

Commuters have been asked to avoid several junctions where traffic congestion is expected from 2 pm to 9 pm on August 22.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police have announced traffic diversions in view of the closing ceremony of the ‘Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu,’ the state government’s celebrations marking 75 years of India’s independence. The program is being held on Monday, August 22, at the LB Stadium, and will be attended by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Traffic congestion is expected around LB Stadium from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday. Commuters have been asked to avoid the following junctions where traffic congestion is expected from 2 pm to 9 pm on Monday – AR Petrol Pump, BJR Statue, Basheerbagh, PCR Junction, Ravindra Bharati, Liberty, Tank Bund, Khairatabad, Lakdikapool, MJ Market, Nampally, Abids, Narayanguda, LB Stadium.

Traffic diversions

> Traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards Babu Jagjivan Ram Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted at AR Petrol pump towards PCR

> Traffic coming from SBI, Gunfoundry and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI, Gunfoundry

> Traffic coming from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will not be allowed and will be diverted towards Nampally

> Traffic coming from Basheerbagh Flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue. It will have to proceed up to SBI, Gunfoundry and take the right turn towards Chapel Road

> Traffic coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction

> Traffic coming from King Koti and Boggulakunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Taj Mahal and Eden Garden

> Traffic coming from Basheerbagh towards PCR will not be allowed and will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty

> Traffic coming from Himayathnagar Y junction towards Basheerbagh will not be allowed and will be diverted at Himayathnagar Y junction

Diversion of RTC buses

> RTC buses plying from Secunderabad side towards Koti via Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda and Koti

> RTC buses plying from Mehdipatnam and Kukatpally side towards Koti via Ravindra Bharathi and LB Stadium will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally