Traffic diversions in Bengaluru as Amit Shah to attend Khelo India closing

The closing ceremony will be held in Kanteerava Stadium in central Bengaluru, and will be presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The finale of the Khelo India University Games tournament 2021, touted to be the biggest such university-level sporting event in India since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, is all set to kick off in Bengaluru on Tuesday, May 3. Hundreds of colleges and universities participated in the event, which began on April 24. The closing ceremony will be held in Kanteerava Stadium in central Bengaluru, and will be presided over by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

In light of this, and as the stadium and its surroundings are set to witness heavy traffic from buses carrying students, Bengaluru Traffic Police have announced traffic restrictions around the area. The police have proposed alternate routes for those commuting via Raja Ram Mohan Roy Road, Kasturba Road and Mallya Hospital road.

Those coming to the stadium from the Kempegowda International Airport and Yelahanka have been requested to take a left at Mekhri Circle and go through Cantonment Station junction and subsequently Queenâ€™s Road to arrive at Siddalingaiah Circle near Vittal Mallya Road. Buses coming from Kanakapura Road are requested to take the NICE Road junction near PES University, Thalaghattapura and subsequently to the Sarakki junction, Banashankari Bus Stand, Rajalakshmi junction, 36th cross Jayanagar, South End Circle, Lalbagh West gate junction and reach Kanteerava stadium through Richmond Circle.

Buses coming from Hosur Road and Sarjapur Road are requested to travel through the Madiwala checkpost, Tavarekere Junction, Dairy Circle towards NIMHANS, and travel towards Shantinagar and subsequently to Richmond Circle and RRMR road to reach Kanteerava stadium.

Further, those buses coming from Bannerghatta Road have been requested to go to the stadium via Arakere, Bilekahalli, Jayadeva underpass, Dairy Circle towards NIMHANS, and then towards the stadium via Richmond Road.

Car parking

Car parking at the stadium during the closing ceremony is not allowed, the traffic police have said, except for those with Green or Blue parking passes. For the public, parking arrangements have been made at the Public Works Department (PWD) office on Nrupatunga Road and at Ravindra Kalakshetra on JC Road. To avoid traffic snarls due to parked vehicles, the police have stressed that parking at Kasturba Road and Hudson Circle upto Queenâ€™s Road, Mallya Hospital Road, RRMR Junction, NR Road, KG Road, Nrupatunga Road, Dr BR Ambedkar Road, Raj Bhavan Road, Dr Devaraj Urs Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, Chowdiah Road and Temple Street will not be allowed from 6 am till the end of the closing ceremony.