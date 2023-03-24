Traffic diversions in Bengaluru ahead of Amit Shah’s visit: Details

Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads between 12pm and 4pm on Friday, March 24.

news Traffic

The Bengaluru Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the visit of Home Minister Amit Shah to the city on Friday, March 24. In order to ensure the smooth flow of traffic and to avoid congestion, commuters have been advised to avoid certain roads between 12 pm and 4 pm.

Commuters are advised to avoid certain roads, including HAL Airport Road, Mysuru Road, N.R. Road, Nrupathunga Road, Seshadri Road, Palace Road, Race Course Road, and the Kengeri to Kommagatta road.

To avoid congestion, the movement of light, medium, and heavy goods transport vehicles has been limited between 6 am and 4 pm from Town Hall to NR Road, Mysuru Road, Nayandahalli towards the city, and Kumbalagodu to Kengeri towards the city. Goods vehicle drivers are advised to take Lalbagh Road - Hosur Road – NICE Road instead of NR Road when moving towards Mysuru Road.