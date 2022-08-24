Traffic diversions announced in Hyderabad in view of unrest in Old City

These restrictions will mostly affect the Old City, which is witnessing protests following derogatory remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by BJP MLA Raja Singh.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad Traffic police on Wednesday, August 24, announced traffic restrictions in view of the prevailing law and order situation caused by protests for and against BJP Goshamahal MLA Raja Singh. These restrictions will mostly affect the Old City, which is witnessing protests following remarks made against Prophet Mohammed by the Goshamahal legislator. The restrictions will be in place until the situation regains normalcy, police said.

As per the regulations, traffic going towards Old City, Malakpet and LB Nagar side will not be allowed from Puranapul Bridge, MJ Bridge, Nayapul Bridge, Shivaji Bridge, Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Causeway and Moosaram Bagh Bridge. Instead, traffic will be diverted to other alternative routes.

Following are the restrictions and diversions that have been put in place with effect from Wednesday, August 24:

> The traffic coming towards Old City from MJ Market via Nayapul Bridge, MJ Bridge, Puranapul Bridge will be diverted towards 100 feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mylardevpally and Chandrayangutta.

> Traffic going to Old City from MJ Market via Nayapul Bridge and Shivaji Bridge will be diverted towards Rangamahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Jn, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar and Tarnaka.

> Traffic going to Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar from Abids and Koti side via Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Causeway and Moosarambagh Bridge will be diverted towards Nimboliadda, Tourist Jn, Barkatpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka or 6 No Jn., Ramanthapur.

> Traffic Coming from Old City going towards Abids, Koti, MJ Market and Lakdikapul via Nayapul Bridge, MJ Bridge and Puranapul Bridge will be diverted and commuters are requested to take alternate route towards Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally, Aramgarh, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Masabtank, lakdikapul.

> Traffic Coming from Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar going towards Abids, Koti, MJ Market via Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, SJ Bridge side are requested to proceed via Uppal, Tarnaka, Vidyanagar, Fever Hospital and Barkatpura.

Meanwhile, the Ganesh Idols moving from Mangalhat and Goshamahal areas to South Zone and other districts of Telangana are advised to take the following routes:

> Idol processions towards the Old City will proceed through 100 feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mailardevpally and Chandrayangutta, and enter into the Old City.

> Idol processions towards Uppal, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar will proceed through Afzalgunj, CBS, Ragmahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tanaka, Habsiguda, Uppal and LB Nagar.

