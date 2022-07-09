Traffic diversions announced in Hyderabad on July 10 for Bakrid: Details

Eid-Ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid, will be celebrated in Telangana on Sunday, July 10.

Ahead of Bakrid (Eid-Ul-Zuha) prayers to be held on Sunday, July 10, at Mir Alam Tank Eidgah and at Hockey Ground, Masab Tank in Hyderabad between 8 am and 11.30 am, the city police have put in place traffic diversions.

According to a press statement from the Hyderabad City Police Commissioner, the vehicular traffic coming from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura X Roads from 8 am to 11.30 am and they should park vehicles either at parking area at Zoo Park or the open space opposite to Masjid Allah-ho-Akbar.

Similarly, vehicles from Shivarampally and Danamma Huts towards the Eidgah, Mir Alam Tank for prayers will be allowed through Dannama Huts X Roads and they should park vehicles besides Modern Saw Mill Parking in front of Eidgah main road or Mir Alam filter bed or Open space beside Mir Alam filter bed opposite Sufi Cars (for four wheelers) and Yadav Parking (for four wheelers). Vehicles from Kalapather will be allowed through Kalapather Law and Order Police Station and they are to park at Bhayya Parking, Indian Oil Petrol bunk, and Vishaka Cements Shop beside BNK Colony.

During this period, the general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and it will be diverted at Bahadurpura â€˜Xâ€™ Roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc; it will be diverted at Danamma Huts â€˜Xâ€™ Roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc; it will be diverted at Kalapather L&O PS towards Mochi Colony, Bhadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Similarly, the heavy vehicles including RTC buses coming from Puranapul towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah; heavy vehicles from Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Milardevpally towards Bhadurpura will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Milardevpally sides till the entire congregation disperses after prayers from the Eidgah.

The traffic regulations in place for prayers at Hockey Ground, Masbtank are as follows:

The namazees will offer prayers up till the Masabtank Junction flyover, so no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the Masabtank flyover. The traffic coming from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover and the following traffic diversions will be imposed between 7 and and 10 am.

The general traffic coming from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via. Masab Tank will be diverted through Flyover Masab Tank, Via. Ayodya Junction (left turn) Khiartabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel so on; the vehicles from Lakdikapool towards Masab tank and intending to go to Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodya Junction towards Nirankari, Khiartabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office (left turn) Taj Krishna Hotel.

Similarly, traffic coming from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel (right turn) - RTA Khairtabad; and vehicular traffic from NFCL Junction, Panjagutta will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and will be diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Erramanjil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

Concerning prayers at the Langar House Area, the general traffic from Nanal Nagar towards Andhra Floor Mill will be diverted at Balika Bhavan Jn towards Laxminagar; those from MD Lines and Balka Bhavan will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Andhra Floor Mill towards Balika Bhavan or M Lines; and those from Langar House will not be allowed towards Military Hospital and it will be diverted at Eidgha U Turn at Military Hospital towards Moghal Ka Nala.