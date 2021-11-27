Traffic diversions announced in Chennai as city waterlogged due to rains

Traffic diversions have been announced in KK Nagar, T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Sholinganallur and other areas.

news Chennai Rains

New traffic diversions have been announced in Chennai after rains on Friday, November 26, inundated many parts of the city. Waterlogging has been reported in T Nagar, KK Nagar, Tambaram, Medavakkam, Sholinganallur, Valasaravakkam etc after Fridayâ€™s rains. To facilitate smooth flow of traffic, the Greater Chennai Corporation shut down waterlogged subways and roads in the city on Saturday.

In Kodambakkam, the Rangarajapuram two-wheeler subway has been closed due to waterlogging. Traffic has been restricted in Madley subway in West Mambalam due to the accumulation of rainwater from Friday rains.

In KK Nagar, traffic has been closed and diverted to the second avenue from the Rajamanar Road. Further, to facilitate the drain water work at Anna Main Road in front of K.K.Nagar General Hospital, the traffic towards Udhayam theatre has been allowed to move in the opposite direction. Similarly at Udhayam Theatre junction, heavy vehicles from Kasi point and intending towards Anna Main Road have been diverted towards Ashok pillar.

Valasaravakkam, traffic has been closed and diverted from Mega Mart Road towards Keshavardhani road to reach Arcot road.

T Nagar, among the most water logged neighbourhoods of Chennai this year, too saw flooding post Fridayâ€™s rains. The Corporation has closed off traffic on the stretch from Vani Mahal to Benz Park Hotel and diverted vehicles towards Habibullah Road and Raghaviah Road.

Traffic from Medavakkam to Sholinganallur is restricted but diverted to Sholinganallur via Kamatchi Hospital.

Two more subways â€” a) the Tambaram two-wheeler and light vehicle subway b) the Ganeshpuram subway â€” have been closed for traffic due to waterlogging.

Chennai received 82.5 mm of rainfall on Friday night until 5:30 am on Saturday. Among neighborhoods which are inundated with the fresh rains are West Mambalam - Lake View Road and Arya Gowda road.

In KK Nagar areas such as Vembuliamman Koil street, Lambert Nagar, Alwarthirunagar Thiruvalluvar street were all waterlogged.

According to Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNSDMA) data, Ambattur saw the most rainfall in Chennai at 117mm. Parts of Perambur, Mylapore, Ayanavaram, Mambalam, Alandur, Purasawalkam and Guindy all saw heavy rainfall.