Traffic at all Hyderabad junctions to halt for mass singing of national anthem on Aug 16

Police have asked all commuters to stand and sing the national anthem at traffic junctions as part of the statewide mass singing programme.

news Traffic

The Hyderabad Traffic Police announced that vehicular traffic will be stopped at all traffic junctions at 11.30 am on August 16, because of the mass national anthem singing programme to be held at that time. The national anthem will be played at all public address systems at 11.30 am on Tuesday, and all traffic signals will turn red, while all junctions manned by traffic police personnel will also come to a halt. Police have asked all commuters to stand and sing the national anthem at traffic junctions. In a press statement on Sunday, August 14, the Joint Commissioner of Police Traffic, Hyderabad, said, "National Anthem would be played in all the public address systems at 11.30 am. All citizens/ commuters are requested to stand and sing the national anthem at the junctions."

The Telangana government had earlier announced that the state would be celebrating â€˜Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavaluâ€™ to mark the country's 75th Independence Day. As part of the celebrations, the national anthem will be played in all government offices and public places at 11:30 am sharp on August 16. The state government has urged everyone to participate in it. The police have been given directions to conduct the programme with extreme discipline and see that there is no traffic movement or noise at the said time. Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be hoisting the national flag at Golconda Fort on Monday, August 15 at 10.30 am.

The Union government has also been urging everyone to participate in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign from August 13-15 to mark Independence Day. Under the campaign, everyone has been asked to hoist the national flag at their homes, pin their flags virtually on the website harghartiranga.com and upload a selfie with the flag. Ahead of this mass campaign, the Union government had made certain amendments to the Flag Code of India.

Also read: Karnataka govt ad on Har Ghar Tiranga omits Nehru, features Savarkar prominently

Watch: The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and changes to the flag code on Let Me Explain