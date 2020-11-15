Traffic advisory for Hyderabad's Sadar festival: Here are the routes to avoid

The city police said that there will be eight routes that will see diversions in view of the festival, which will take place on Tuesday.

news Traffic Advisory

The Hyderabad city police announced a traffic advisory for later this week in view of the Sadar Utsav Mela at YMCA, Narayanaguda. The city's iconic festival will be taking place from 7 pm to 3 am on Tuesday. The city police said that the movement of vehicular traffic will be diverted along certain routes in a move to reduce congestion and inconvenience. Sadar is a buffalo carnival celebrated annually by the Yadav community in Hyderabad.

According to a statement released by Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Kachiguda X Roads towards YMCA, Narayanaguda and will be diverted towards Tourist Hotel, Kachiguda. At the same time, from Vittalwadi X Roads, traffic will not be allowed towards YMCA and Narayanaguda and instead, the same traffic will be diverted towards Ramkote X Roads.

Traffic from Rajmohallah will be diverted towards Ramkote X Roads, while that coming from Reddy College, will be diverted towards Barkatpura, to reduce congestion. The vehicular movement from Old Barkatpura Post Office towards YMCA and Narayanaguda will be diverted either towards Crown Cafe or Lingampally and traffic from old Excise Office route will be diverted towards Vittalwadi.

The traffic advisory also stated that vehicular traffic will not be allowed from Barkatpura Chaman to YMCA and Narayanaguda and instead will be diverted towards Barkatpura X Roads or towards Tourist Hotel. Vehicular traffic coming from Brilliant Grammar School (Near Narayanaguda Flyover) towards Reddy College will be diverted towards Narayanaguda X Roads. The Addl Commissioner further urged the general public to avoid these eight routes and take alternate routes accordingly, to reach their destination.