Traffic advisory in Bengaluru for I-Day celebrations: Details

The traffic police have issued a list of roads to be avoided in view of the celebrations.

Bengaluru Traffic Police have shared a list of roads to be avoided on Monday, August 15 owing to Independence Day celebrations in the city. It has been advised to avoid Hesarughatta Main Road from 6.30 am to 8 am, HMT Main Road and Cubbon Park from 7 am to 11 am.

According to the advisory, the roads that will be closed for traffic include: MKK Road, Vatal Nagaraj Road, Rajkumar Road, Tumkur Road from 8 am to 12 pm; Sheshadri Road, Nrupathunga Road, NR Road, JC Road from 11 am to 3 pm and G.T. Road, LPT Road, K.G. Road, Gandhinagar 5th Main, Anandrao Circle Towards Subedar Chatram Road (SC Road), Good Shed Road – TMC Rayan Road, PF (PlatForm Road) Towards Khoday Junction (Sangolli Rayanna Circle), Binny Peth – Hunsemara Junctions towards Goodshed Road,Tank Bund Road (Upparpet Traffic P.S.) from 12 pm to 3 pm.

The advisory further mentioned to avoid Seshadri road, RV Road to South End Circle, South End Road to Lalbagh West Gate (upto Minerva Circle), Minerva Circle to Town Hall Circle, Seshamahal Junction to Ramakrishna Ashram Circle, Bull Temple Road Manjunatha Kalyana Mantapa to Uma Talkies, KR Road DM Junction to Shivashankar Circle, Diagonal Road Home School Junction to Vasavi Road, surrounding area around National College Grounds from 12 pm to 4 pm.

The Bengaluru City Police had earlier issued an advisory regarding traffic arrangements and restrictions in and around the city before the Independence Day parade in Bengaluru at Field Marshal Manekshaw Parade Ground, also known as Brigade Parade Ground. On August 15, from 8 am to 11 am, traffic on Cubbon Road from the BRV junction to the Kamaraj Road junction in both directions will be limited since the ceremonial march will start at 9 am.

The circular listed "no parking zones," which included both sides from Anil Kumble Circle to Queens Circle on MG Road, CTO Circle to KR Road and Cubbon Road intersection on Cubbon Road, and Anil Kumble Circle to Shivaji Nagar bus station on Central Street. Additionally, in order to prevent congestion brought on by the traffic limitations, individuals have been urged to use public transportation.